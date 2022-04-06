I feel like TransUnion is putting the onus on me to verify my data - Consumer





TransUnion consumers say the credit reporting agency has not reached out since the massive data breach.

A group of hackers accessed the its servers, compromising data of more than three million people.

One of the complainants Tendo says he feels like the onus has been put on him to check if his data has not been used.

I received a voucher code from TransUnion offering a three-year subscription to their service and I have to ask the question is that enough? Are they perhaps not putting the responsibility or the onus back on me - the victim - to make sure that my data hasn't been used in a fraudulent manner. Tendo, TransUnion Complainant

Apart from the SMS that directs one to their website where there are rims and rims of frequently asked questions and it takes some reading. There have been no other engagements. Tendo, TransUnion Complainant

In a statement last week, TransUnion South Africa CEO Lee Naik says: “The protection of affected individuals and businesses is a top priority, and we remain committed to assisting anyone whose information may have been illegally accessed from TransUnion South Africa.”

The agency says it is "providing information on how affected individuals and businesses can protect themselves, including free subscriptions to TransUnion’s tools to detect identity-related and business-related threats".

Listen to the full interview below: