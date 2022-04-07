Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music
JOHANNESBURG - This weekend's city guide features three nights with South African singer, Simphiwe Dana, a night bike ride and live jazz performance in Braamfontein, a champagne festival hosted in Sandton and two museums exhibitions showcasing South Africa's rich and dynamic history.
For the musos, social justice warriors, glamour girls and adventure seekers, Johannesburg has something for you this weekend.
Mangrove Jazz Show **and night bike ride**
This café, restaurant and bar, which features a beautiful mural of American singer Nina Simone, is located in the cultural heart of Johannesburg, Braamfontein. Mangrove is offering an evening cycle tour around the city of Johannesburg.
The night ride happens every first Thursday of the month at 6pm. All you need to do is hire a bike and go for a ride.
After the ride you can enjoy a live jazz performance featuring saxophone player Sisonke Xonti, live drum experience by Tumi Mogorosi, spoken word by Unathi Slasha and Dalisu Ndlazi on the bass guitar.
Mangrove also offers delicious grub to refuel and an in-house bar to get your body in tune with the vibrant live music on offer.
DJ Black Coffee will perform in Soweto, Zone 6.
Recently awarded Grammy winner, DJ Black Coffee, is set to perform at Zone 6 Venue.
The live music event will start at 17:00 8 April until 02:00 9 April.
Tickets start at R150.
Book your tickets on computicket.com
Simphiwe Dana presents Moya
South African Afro-Soul singer and songwriter, Simphiwe Dana, will be presenting her live music show at Joburg Theatre from 8 April until 10 April 2022.
Dana's show is called _Moya _and takes a look into her personal and nostalgic journey in music over the last two decades. Moya aims to take the audience back to the acapella roots of her music.
Tickets cost between R350 - R550.
Visit webtickets.co.za or Joburg Theatre website for more details.
3 Nights with @simphiwedana #MOYA consociates with @GregoryMaqoma and @VuyaniDanceCo on the iconic Mandela Stage @Radio702 and @ETV. BOOK YOUR SEATS NOW. pic.twitter.com/hajMTuePef— Joburg Theatre (@joburgtheatre) April 5, 2022
Apartheid Museum's Desmond Tutu Exhibition
The museum reopened its doors to the public on 1 April 2022 after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum houses historically significant artifacts of the apartheid regime.
Their first offering since their reopening is a temporary exhibition of the late anti-apartheid icon, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.
The temporary exhibition can be viewed from Thursday to Sunday between 9am to 5pm.
Go to their website for further details.
The Johannesburg Cap Classique and Champagne Festival 2022
Venturing a bit further ahead than this weekend, why take a trip to the polo field for the Easter weekend for the Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival, held at Sandton's Inanda Polo Club.
Showcases include the very best in local and international champagnes as well as a selection of France's best champagnes and leading Italian Proseccos too.
There are also food stalls and live music to enjoy along with your sipping experience.
Tickets include a glass and 10 tasting coupons. Note, you will need to show your proof of vaccination at the entrance.
Tickets will cost R395.
Here is their website for more details.
#TENX10 — Group exhibition and Make a Book Workshop at Wits Art Museum
The Wits Art Museum (WAM) celebrates its tenth anniversary with TENX10 (ten times ten), a group exhibition featuring artworks by 100 women and gender-diverse artists.
The TENX10 exhibition is the launch of a diverse collection of works that features art from the past century, both by individual artists and artist collectives.
Date: 15 March 2022 - 23 Jul 2022
WAM also features a "Make a Book Workshop'' on 9 April between 11.30am and 12.30pm.
Inspired by South African artist Peter Clarke's book Yuko, the workshop will be making an accordion-fold artists' book. When folded, the book will measure roughly 4cm but when opened, it will be all of 195cm!
Participants are encouraged to bring paper materials and cutouts in order to personalise their very own book.
The workshop is tailored for beginners and all ages are welcome.
Make sure to arrive early as spaces are limited. Only the first 20 visitors will be included.
Check the WAM website or Instagram page for more.
In Cape Town for the weekend? Check out what to do there.
In Durban for the weekend? Find out what to do there.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music
