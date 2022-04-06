SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
African art is finally becoming big business after centuries of neglect by the global art establishment, writes Rebecca Davis in an article for Daily Maverick.
It follows that forging works by artists who're highly valued, is now becoming big business too.
"While the demand for, and value of, African art is rapidly increasing, the South African art market is notoriously under-regulated and vulnerable to exploitation and the spread of fake art."
Related stories:
Money launderers are moving into the art market as NFT sales boom - report
Rembrandt proudly exhibited by University of Pretoria since 1976 is fake
South African artist Irma Stern’s “Young Arab” sells for R13.6 million
Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux, co-founder of the ART (Art, Research and Technical Analysis) Group.
Le Roux says South African work is becoming more relevant in the international art market, presenting the opportunity for those with the skill to forge artists that are valuable at the moment.
And this compromises the integrity of the local market.
There's been an upsurge in collecting African art in general, whether it's historic or contemporary.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
We do have brilliant artists... and unfortunately if there is a flood of fake artwork then we don't have investment in the South African art market...Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
We are at a level where artworks are fetching anywhere from R100,000 towards R1 million for a piece that might be fake.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
One example is revered local artist Cecil Skotnes, whose family is facing an uphill battle in combating forgery of his work.
Le Roux says daughter Pippa, who is very involved in maintaining the integrity of Skotnes' oeuvre, really has nowhere to turn for assistance.
There's no unit in the police force that's specifically dedicated to addressing the problem of the fake art market in South Africa.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
The best way [to protect artworks] is to create awareness I think... The middle-market artists usually fall through the cracks because there's not as much scrutiny as for your more valuable, higher-end artists.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
The best thing to do is to try and collect these works, put them in one location, keep them from circulating in the South African and international art markets.Salome le Roux, Co-founder - Art, Research and Technical Analysis Group
Listen to le Roux explain the process of verifying the authenticity of artworks in the audio clip:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/spaskov/spaskov1904/spaskov190400705/121513093-brushes-in-the-hands-of-the-artist-s-women-drawing-and-art-creative-profession-and-inspiration-.jpg
More from Business
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity
Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.Read More
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up
It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.Read More
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message
Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.Read More
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'
Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
More from Local
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Diepsloot residents vow to continue anti-crime protests overnight
Police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse a crowd that was blocking the N14 highway on Wednesday.Read More
I feel like TransUnion is putting the onus on me to verify my data - Consumer
John Perlman speaks to one of TransUnion's consumers about the data breach.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together
Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking.Read More
Top police officials to meet with Diepsloot residents after protests
Tshidi Madia chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo and SAPS spokesperson Brenda Murudilli about the protests in Diepsloot.Read More
EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms
EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says they want independently audited tax records of the business tycoon.Read More
Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she has written to the Presidency as well as the National Prosecuting Authority seeking intervention.Read More
Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children
Social Development Department spokesperson Lumka Oliphant says the matter went up to the Constitutional Court and there was no criminality or syndicate found.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together
Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking.Read More
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message
Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.Read More
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'
Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.Read More
Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time
Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.Read More
FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.Read More