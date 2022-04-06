Streaming issues? Report here
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Bad luck and spells that can arise from being disconnected with your blood parents of ancestors.
Mogaile Mogashoa - Founder of Darkiepedia
Change your mindset feature - 22 Lessons for Corona Time and After
Trevor Waller - Author of 22 Lessons for Corona Time & After
Talkers/Open Line
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
Diepsloot residents vow to continue anti-crime protests overnight Police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse a crowd that was blocking the N14 highway on Wednesday. 6 April 2022 7:14 PM
I feel like TransUnion is putting the onus on me to verify my data - Consumer John Perlman speaks to one of TransUnion's consumers about the data breach. 6 April 2022 4:17 PM
View all Local
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
View all Politics
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property' Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, e... 6 April 2022 8:04 PM
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales. 6 April 2022 7:15 PM
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month. 6 April 2022 6:52 PM
View all Business
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public' Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations. 6 April 2022 2:56 PM
National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking. 6 April 2022 2:41 PM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:39 AM
WATCH: Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:36 AM
WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
View all Opinion
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist

6 April 2022 7:30 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.
Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

We can expect prices of consumer and commercial goods to keep rising as global supply chain backlogs show no signs of easing, warns Cargo Compass SA.

Shortages will have a significant impact on an already fast-rising inflation rate says the freight forwarding company's CEO, Sebastiano Iorio.

Prices of consumer goods like electronics and clothing, including imported basic food products, are certainly going to keep rising while commercial goods such as imported machinery, hydraulic pumps and computer chips... are not yet in short supply in South Africa, but could well be later this year.

Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

Rapidly rising freight charges are also contributing to dramatic price hikes in shipped goods says Iorio in a company statement.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cargo Compass CEO on The Money Show.

We've come through a very difficult time with Covid... We were certainly hoping that this year we would start to see it ease off but in fact it has not eased off.

Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

We've seen that the congestion and delays are continuously growing... Transit times to SA from Europe, the USA and China are continuously rising...

Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

Shipping lines are also increasing freight rates to the point where it impacts the consumer.

Importers are paying more to get goods to our shores; in fact the costs have skyrocketed he says.

Two years ago the basic Shanghai to Durban or Cape Town [12-metre container cost] would have been in the region of $2,000, quite a decent price. Today we are facing, for the same container and slower transit times, anything in the region of about $14,000 for that container.

Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

Iorio says they do not see a slow-down or a return to normality for at least the remainder of this year.

The goods are still coming in to South Africa, and they're demanding price. Customers want to get their goods here and are accepting this, otherwise they won't have any stock on the shelves.

Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

Listen to the sobering conversation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
