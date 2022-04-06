Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist





Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

We can expect prices of consumer and commercial goods to keep rising as global supply chain backlogs show no signs of easing, warns Cargo Compass SA.

Shortages will have a significant impact on an already fast-rising inflation rate says the freight forwarding company's CEO, Sebastiano Iorio.

Prices of consumer goods like electronics and clothing, including imported basic food products, are certainly going to keep rising while commercial goods such as imported machinery, hydraulic pumps and computer chips... are not yet in short supply in South Africa, but could well be later this year. Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

Rapidly rising freight charges are also contributing to dramatic price hikes in shipped goods says Iorio in a company statement.

Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cargo Compass CEO on The Money Show.

We've come through a very difficult time with Covid... We were certainly hoping that this year we would start to see it ease off but in fact it has not eased off. Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

We've seen that the congestion and delays are continuously growing... Transit times to SA from Europe, the USA and China are continuously rising... Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

Shipping lines are also increasing freight rates to the point where it impacts the consumer.

Importers are paying more to get goods to our shores; in fact the costs have skyrocketed he says.

Two years ago the basic Shanghai to Durban or Cape Town [12-metre container cost] would have been in the region of $2,000, quite a decent price. Today we are facing, for the same container and slower transit times, anything in the region of about $14,000 for that container. Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

Iorio says they do not see a slow-down or a return to normality for at least the remainder of this year.

The goods are still coming in to South Africa, and they're demanding price. Customers want to get their goods here and are accepting this, otherwise they won't have any stock on the shelves. Sebastiano Iorio, CEO - Cargo Compass SA

Listen to the sobering conversation below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist