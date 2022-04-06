Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million' Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group. 6 April 2022 9:06 PM
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
Diepsloot residents vow to continue anti-crime protests overnight Police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse a crowd that was blocking the N14 highway on Wednesday. 6 April 2022 7:14 PM
View all Local
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
View all Politics
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property' Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, e... 6 April 2022 8:04 PM
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales. 6 April 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public' Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations. 6 April 2022 2:56 PM
National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking. 6 April 2022 2:41 PM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:39 AM
WATCH: Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:36 AM
WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights

6 April 2022 9:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
debt collection
Prescribed debt
consumer issues
debt collectors
prescription
Prescription Act

Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Is a debt collector allowed to contact you and demand you pay a debt that has been prescribed?

Well, yes and no, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

"It’s a very complicated, curious and contentious issue in South Africa."

© digitalskill/123rf.com

On The Money Show, Knowler explains what prescription of debt actually means:

Your debt is considered to be prescribed, in terms of the Prescription Act if, in the previous three years, you have not made any payment towards settling it, acknowledged owing the money in any way or agreed to pay it, or been summonsed in respect of it.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Many debts prescribe in three years, but there are exceptions.

These include the 30-year prescription period that applies to mortgage bonds.

Debt that arises as a result of a judgment can also not be prescribed, along with any state-related debt like traffic fines and outstanding TV license payments.

Related stories:

Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert

Knowler notes that the collection of prescribed debts has become a large source of revenue for the debt collection industry.

She warns that a lot of debtors don't actually realise that these agencies are collecting the money for themselves.

Much of it... having been written off by credit providers and then sold to the collectors for a few cents in the rand.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

They then inflate the original debt with interest and costs (which they seldom substantiate) and try to collect from debtors for their own account. They essentially present a thumb-suck amount, without the full history of the debt, and demand payment, FOR THEMSELVES.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler explains how the Prescription Act is meant to offer debtors some protection from this practice.

Listen to her advice in detail on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights




6 April 2022 9:53 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
debt collection
Prescribed debt
consumer issues
debt collectors
prescription
Prescription Act

More from Business

SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'

6 April 2022 9:06 PM

Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist

6 April 2022 7:30 PM

The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity

6 April 2022 7:15 PM

Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO

6 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up

5 April 2022 9:59 PM

It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message

5 April 2022 8:47 PM

Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

5 April 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'

6 April 2022 9:06 PM

Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'

6 April 2022 2:56 PM

Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together

6 April 2022 2:41 PM

Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message

5 April 2022 8:47 PM

Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

5 April 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FNB buys 'SLOW Lounge' from BA/Kulula-owner Comair

4 April 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Moolman, CEO at eBucks FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist

6 April 2022 7:30 PM

The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message

5 April 2022 8:47 PM

Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School

4 April 2022 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

4 April 2022 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

31 March 2022 8:46 PM

Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Savanna's spicy collab with Nando's - the perfect combo?

30 March 2022 8:35 PM

Savanna Cider's co-branding exercise with Nando's is brave and innovative says advertising expert Andy Rice - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric car pioneer Nissan (apologies, Elon Musk) is gunning for domination

28 March 2022 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse

Local

Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist

Business Local Opinion

EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa emphasises importance of understanding SA’s economy

6 April 2022 8:26 PM

Zimbabwe to get high bank note, won't buy bread loaf

6 April 2022 8:12 PM

Dutch court awards De Vrij €4.5 million in damages over transfer battle

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA