Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Is a debt collector allowed to contact you and demand you pay a debt that has been prescribed?
Well, yes and no, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
"It’s a very complicated, curious and contentious issue in South Africa."
On The Money Show, Knowler explains what prescription of debt actually means:
Your debt is considered to be prescribed, in terms of the Prescription Act if, in the previous three years, you have not made any payment towards settling it, acknowledged owing the money in any way or agreed to pay it, or been summonsed in respect of it.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Many debts prescribe in three years, but there are exceptions.
These include the 30-year prescription period that applies to mortgage bonds.
Debt that arises as a result of a judgment can also not be prescribed, along with any state-related debt like traffic fines and outstanding TV license payments.
Knowler notes that the collection of prescribed debts has become a large source of revenue for the debt collection industry.
She warns that a lot of debtors don't actually realise that these agencies are collecting the money for themselves.
Much of it... having been written off by credit providers and then sold to the collectors for a few cents in the rand.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
They then inflate the original debt with interest and costs (which they seldom substantiate) and try to collect from debtors for their own account. They essentially present a thumb-suck amount, without the full history of the debt, and demand payment, FOR THEMSELVES.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler explains how the Prescription Act is meant to offer debtors some protection from this practice.
Listen to her advice in detail on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
