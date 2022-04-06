Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO





Sibanye-Stillwater is not budging on its last wage offer as the strike at its gold mines continues.

Mineworkers at Sibanye's Gauteng and Free State operations downed tools almost a month ago (10 March).

They want a R1,000 increase in each year of a three-year agreement for specific categories of workers while management has offered R700.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, CEO Neal Froneman says this is the responsible thing to do in view of the bigger picture, which includes an inflationary environment.

Let me put it this way: We can afford higher wage demands, but it's completely inappropriate. Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

Part of the inflationary environment [we find ourselves in] is caused by increases that are taking place that are above inflation. A fair increase is related to inflation and we've adjusted our offer in line with inflation and we're not going to budge from that. Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

We all have to tighten our belts to avoid this rampant and runaway inflation. It affects each and every one of us and - from our point of view - it's about livelihoods and retaining jobs and being sustainable. Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

We're heading into a recession because of these inflationary pressures, Froneman emphasizes.

"The same confusion is going to permeate the platinum wage negotiations."

It's not about affordability or profitability he says, but about being responsible in the longer term.

As you said, it's not about getting your knickers in a knot, it's about planning and doing the right things. Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

A global recession will certainly impact South Africa, it will certainly impact our business and therefore we have to be responsible. Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

