Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO

Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Bad luck and spells that can arise from being disconnected with your blood parents of ancestors.
Guests
Mogaile Mogashoa - Founder of Darkiepedia
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - 22 Lessons for Corona Time and After
Guests
Trevor Waller - Author of 22 Lessons for Corona Time & After
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
No Items to show
Latest Local
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
Diepsloot residents vow to continue anti-crime protests overnight Police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse a crowd that was blocking the N14 highway on Wednesday. 6 April 2022 7:14 PM
I feel like TransUnion is putting the onus on me to verify my data - Consumer John Perlman speaks to one of TransUnion's consumers about the data breach. 6 April 2022 4:17 PM
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela. 5 April 2022 9:59 PM
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves' Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers. 5 April 2022 7:24 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property' Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, e... 6 April 2022 8:04 PM
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales. 6 April 2022 7:15 PM
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month. 6 April 2022 6:52 PM
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public' Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations. 6 April 2022 2:56 PM
National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking. 6 April 2022 2:41 PM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:39 AM
WATCH: Weatherman stopping bulletin to warn his kids about tornado goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:36 AM
WATCH: Tennis player slapping opponent on court has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 April 2022 8:41 AM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA. 6 April 2022 7:30 PM
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show. 5 April 2022 8:47 PM
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it' Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Publi... 5 April 2022 3:40 PM
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO

6 April 2022 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Mining
AMCU
NUM
Recession
Strike
The Money Show
Inflation
Wage demands
Bruce Whitfield
Mineworkers
Gold mines
Sibanye-Stillwater
Neal Froneman

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.
Image: © tomas1111 /123rf.com

Sibanye-Stillwater is not budging on its last wage offer as the strike at its gold mines continues.

Mineworkers at Sibanye's Gauteng and Free State operations downed tools almost a month ago (10 March).

They want a R1,000 increase in each year of a three-year agreement for specific categories of workers while management has offered R700.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, CEO Neal Froneman says this is the responsible thing to do in view of the bigger picture, which includes an inflationary environment.

Let me put it this way: We can afford higher wage demands, but it's completely inappropriate.

Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

Part of the inflationary environment [we find ourselves in] is caused by increases that are taking place that are above inflation. A fair increase is related to inflation and we've adjusted our offer in line with inflation and we're not going to budge from that.

Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

We all have to tighten our belts to avoid this rampant and runaway inflation. It affects each and every one of us and - from our point of view - it's about livelihoods and retaining jobs and being sustainable.

Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

We're heading into a recession because of these inflationary pressures, Froneman emphasizes.

"The same confusion is going to permeate the platinum wage negotiations."

It's not about affordability or profitability he says, but about being responsible in the longer term.

As you said, it's not about getting your knickers in a knot, it's about planning and doing the right things.

Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

A global recession will certainly impact South Africa, it will certainly impact our business and therefore we have to be responsible.

Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye-Stillwater

Listen to the Sibanye-Stillwater CEO's argument on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO




More from Business

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Read More arrow_forward

Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist

6 April 2022 7:30 PM

The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.

Read More arrow_forward

Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity

6 April 2022 7:15 PM

Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.

Read More arrow_forward

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Read More arrow_forward

The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up

5 April 2022 9:59 PM

It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message

5 April 2022 8:47 PM

Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

5 April 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).

Read More arrow_forward

It's now cheaper to get groceries delivered than driving to the store - Checkers

5 April 2022 8:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neil Schreuder, Chief of Strategy and Innovation at the Shoprite Group.

Read More arrow_forward

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

5 April 2022 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.

Read More arrow_forward

Icasa proposal that data can't expire for 6 months could backfire on consumers

5 April 2022 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about the Independent Communications Authority of SA's proposals.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF cautions police not to be hostile as they march to Johann Rupert's farms

Local

Cable theft and vandalism in Joburg could be sabotage - Mayor Mpho Phalatse

Local

Putting the spotlight yet again on women who beg on the roadside with children

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa emphasises importance of understanding SA’s economy

6 April 2022 8:26 PM

Zimbabwe to get high bank note, won't buy bread loaf

6 April 2022 8:12 PM

Dutch court awards De Vrij €4.5 million in damages over transfer battle

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

