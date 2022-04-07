Durban City Guide: Warm up with games & treats this rainy weekend
JOHANNESBURG - It looks like another rainy weekend is in store for Durban. If curling up with a blanket and a movie is not your style, here are some of our top picks to stay busy and dry this weekend.
The Empathy Project: Game Night at the Breakfast Room
If you’re looking for a lighthearted evening of socialising and fun, try the Empathy Project's game night on Friday from 6pm. Get your tickets and try your luck at winning some prizes while enjoying a change of scenery. No under 21s allowed, so book your babysitters and enjoy a night out.
Buy your tickets here.
Suncoast Casino and Entertainment World
Whether you’re looking to try out the actual casino, grab a bite at one of the restaurants, or even want to cozy up and catch a movie, the Suncoast Casino has plenty of ways for you to keep busy on a rainy day.
See more on their website here.
Fleur De Lis Spa
If the stresses of the week are getting you down, treat yourself to a relaxing spa day this weekend at one of Durban’s Fleur De Lis spas. Forget all your troubles and take some time to relax and be pampered.
To find out more, see their website here.
The African Art Centre in Berea
If you’d like to immerse yourself in some local talent and culture, try out the African Art Centre and enjoy a showcase of Proudly South African arts, craft and design.
See more on their website here.
Lineage Coffee in Hillcrest
For a more casual plan or if you’re just looking to warm yourself up inside, grab yourself a coffee at Lineage Coffee and sample the store's own coffee brand. The distinct steampunk vibe is the perfect backdrop to relax and enjoy a break this weekend.
See more on their Facebook here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Durban City Guide: Warm up with games & treats this rainy weekend
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/muenz/muenz2007/muenz200700034/151591133-fragrant-coffee-beans-with-a-cup-of-fresh-coffee-on-an-old-rustic-wooden-table-horizontal-coffee-sti.jpg
