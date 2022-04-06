Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Weird and Wonderful Feature: Bad luck and spells that can arise from being disconnected with your blood parents of ancestors.
Guests
Mogaile Mogashoa - Founder of Darkiepedia
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - 22 Lessons for Corona Time and After
Guests
Trevor Waller - Author of 22 Lessons for Corona Time & After
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity

6 April 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.

We may regard crude oil as a single thing but it is a very diverse mix of hundreds of molecules that are produced over millions of years and under very specific conditions from the remains of plants and animals.

First you need a massive amount of biological material, then you need to have it collected in an oxygen free environment and then have it get buried to increase the pressure and heated to quite high temperatures. If you manage to get that right you get oil from plankton in the sea along with gas and if the plants and animals collected on land you get coal. Coal with time and high temperatures can also produce natural gas.

It is crazy to imagine that since the mid 1800s we first began to use oil and that our use has exploded since the 50s not just as fuel but for plastic and just about every other industry.

Our reliance on it and the challenges with supply demand and geopolitical issues has seen its price skyrocket with a range of implications that can radically change the global economy, but let's begin with why we talk about barrels of oil.

Many South Africans will know that fuel drums cut in half make for a good braai, but not many might have considered why something that comes in a drum is quoted as a barrel. The history is a lot more interesting than you might have imagined.

A barrel of oil

The first significant use of oil was in the US. Oil producers would use containers that were readily available and not too big or too small to move as much of it as possible.

The liquor industry had used barrels for wine and whiskey and initially all were used, but because they were not a standard size, the buying and selling of oil was complicated.

A decision was made to use a 42 gallon barrel that was readily available with the price being set for 40 gallons with the bonus two gallons to get the buyers to adopt the new standard. This is the first alcohol connection with the oil industry.

But it was not just the volume of oil sold that made pricing challenging and that relates to what type of oil it was.

Sweet oil

There are two principal dimensions to determine the type of oil and what it would best be used for.

The first refers to its density and the two options are light and heavy which makes sense and the second is the sulphur content which is referred to as sweet or sour.

Why it is, is nothing short of crazy. At one point the easiest way to determine how much sulphur there was in oil was to taste it!

At a time when whales were being hunted to the point of extinction the oil industry offered an alternative, paraffin. Lamps that used the oil were not very clean burning and so high sulphur oil would smell bad. To determine if the paraffin would smell when burnt and so have a lot of sulphur producers would taste it.

To be fair, I doubt anyone would describe low sulphur paraffin as sweet, but if there is a good bit of sulphur it can be said to taste more sour.

As a result the most popular types of oil would be light and sweet.

Getting rid of the sulphur

While the sulphur was avoided for lighting oil, it was still used in vehicle fuels up to the 1970s when the sulphur dioxide is released from exhaust fumes it mixes with the air and the water in the air to form a more acidic rain. Acid rain is bad for plants and animals but was very noticeable for what it would do to certain stone buildings. What some may have assumed was years worth of weathering was actually the degrading of limestone and sandstones over a relatively short period of time. From the 70s poor air quality and damage to buildings saw stricter sulphur content levels being introduced.

South Africa has undertaken to drastically reduce our sulphur emissions but we have a long way to go.

Refining oil

If barrels are the first connection to the alcohol industry, then the method of separating it into its constituent parts is another. Water boils at 100 degrees Celsius at sea level, other molecules boil at other temperatures, this allows oil to be separated according to the different ‘boiling points’.

If you have ever seen a refinery then you might think it looks very complicated to simply heat oil and collect the results but the process is way more complex and effectively treats the oil multiple times to ensure more of the oil is correctly separated and is done so using as little energy as possible.

The simple version would see the oil heated and pressured for distillation, with additional processes to use catalysts to break up heavy parts and a reforming process to condense the lighter parts.

South Africa does not have oil deposits but does have four oil refineries with an additional one for processing coal and another for gas. We may have the refineries but three have not been operating for some time and the largest in Durban suspended operations after the July riots last year.

That means South Africa effectively has to import all the refined components which given the supply issues and potential embargoes from geopolitical situations could see us at risk of not getting enough when it is needed. Eskom relies on huge volumes of diesels and as we return to work while trains are still not back to full operation may place strain on the supply lines.

Our refineries were getting old and in the case of the Cape Town refinery has seen the city fill in around it, most residents would prefer there not being a refinery in their backyard.

But the scale of production has also been an issue with our largest plant still only a quarter of the optimum size for getting the most economic return on operations.

The final issue and it is a significant one is that the long term trend is to move away from oil. This means that banks and investors are at best wary of oil related investments if not openly avoiding them as part of the ESG standards in investing with the “E” relating to environmental considerations for new investment.

The damage from burning fossil fuels is beyond debate and so the difficulty to raise capital and the chance of getting a good return on that investment seems unlikely.

Despite that, we are a long way from not being very reliant on oil and its derivatives and so we are stuck in the middle subject to the big price swings and the risk of availability while not having a realistic way to easily fix it.

High prices do accelerate the shift to justify the investment and lowering costs of alternatives, but for most South Africans a high oil price will only hurt our economy. So take note of the daily oil price and know that it is a very good indicator of how much trouble our and the global economy may be in when the price is high or swings erratically.




Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

