SAPS to continue operations in Diesploot after two days of violent protests
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities are expected to continue operations in Diepsloot on Thursday morning following two days of violent protests over undocumented migrants living in the area.
Residents vented their anger on the streets after a spate of murders, with seven people killed just this past weekend alone.
On Wednesday, police clashed with community members moments after a meeting with the South African Police Service top brass and politicians, including Minister Bheki Cele.
While there are growing calls for better management of undocumented migrants living in Diepsloot, some have accused the leader of Operation Dudula, Nhlanhla Lux Mohlauli, of attempting to hijack genuine pleas for government intervention.
Rubber bullets and stun grenades were fired in Diepsloot to disperse protesters who had descended on Extension 1 claiming that many undocumented migrants were living in rented homes.
#DiepslootProtest Tyres burn just meters from the police station. Police and some of the marchers work together to quickly douse the flames. MS pic.twitter.com/BBiOdq14DJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2022
Cele said that locals also played a role: “Who are the landlords that give that accommodation to the people that are not supposed to be here? We need to see them, so we deal with the whole system of having illegal people.”
Meanwhile, community leader Lefa Nkala said that Mohlauli was not invited to the march: “We have been making it clear from the onset that he was not welcome in Diepsloot.”
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to join Cele when he returns on Friday to deliberate on more permanent solutions for crime and other social problems plaguing the community.
This article first appeared on EWN : SAPS to continue operations in Diesploot after two days of violent protests
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
