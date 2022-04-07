EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have given billionaire business tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to their list of demands.
Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.
Julius Malema led a crowd of EFF supporters to the gates of Rupert's business empire, Remgro Limited, on Wednesday.
Malema demanded the immediate equitable redistribution of all the land that Rupert owned.
"More than 300 years ago they arrived here and they took our land," Malema said.
The Red Berets leader said that they also wanted to know how many properties the Rupert family owned and how it was acquired.
"The land to be expropriated without compensation, so we are here for that principle," he said.
The party is also seeking an independently audited report of businessman Johann Rupert's tax records.
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini said that they also wanted Rupert to disclose the living, working and remuneration conditions of workers on the family's farms.
"... the immediate redistribution of all land and private holdings without compensation currently under the ownership of Johann Rupert and all his entities," Dlamini said.
Company representative Monica Hickman received the party's memorandum of demands.
WATCH: 'We want the land': EFF marches to Johann Rupert's Remgro offices
This article first appeared on EWN : EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
Source : @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
More from Politics
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.Read More
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up
It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.Read More
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.Read More
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'
Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.Read More
Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely
Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate.Read More
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster
Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.Read More
Thulas Nxesi appointed as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration
Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been appointed acting Minister of Public Service and Administration.Read More
'ANC should not be investing in someone with a cloud hanging over his head'
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga talks to Africa Melane about election of murder-accused Mandla Msibi as Mpumalanga African National Congress treasurer.Read More
More from Local
Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs
Bongani Bingwa chats to Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman to give more insight into the campaign.Read More
African governments should work with businesses to combat illicit trade - Mohale
British American Tobacco South Africa general manager Johnny Moloto and Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale weigh in on the impact of the illicit cigarette trade to the SA economy.Read More
SAPS to continue operations in Diesploot after two days of violent protests
Residents vented their anger on the streets after a spate of murders, with seven people killed just this past weekend alone.Read More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Diepsloot residents vow to continue anti-crime protests overnight
Police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse a crowd that was blocking the N14 highway on Wednesday.Read More
I feel like TransUnion is putting the onus on me to verify my data - Consumer
John Perlman speaks to one of TransUnion's consumers about the data breach.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together
Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking.Read More