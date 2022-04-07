African governments should work with businesses to combat illicit trade - Mohale
According to an Ipsos study, the illegal cigarette trade has surged in the past year in South Africa providing compelling evidence that criminals continue to dominate South Africa’s tobacco trade.
British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) general manager Johnny Moloto says the study is there to also make consumers aware that they risking their health when they consume illicit cigarettes.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Moloto and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) president Bonang Mohale on the impact of the illicit cigarette trade in South Africa.
The problem of illicit cigarettes is an issue of national importance, not just for the industry but for the value chain and all South Africans.Johnny Moloto, General manager - British American Tobacco South Africa
Mohale says business should work against corruption in all its forms including the illicit trade.
African governments should work with businesses to combat illicit trade in the continent.Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa
Listen below to Moloto's interview:
Listen below to Mohale's interview:
