WATCH: Trap set to deter people from stealing car goes viral
Trap set to deter people from stealing car goes viral
Social media is talking after a trap set by car owner aimed at stopping people from stealing his car has gone viral.
Watch the video below:
Wild video: NOPD urges residents not to take matters into their own hands after video shows a man who rigged a flash bang in his truck to deter car burglars >> https://t.co/kw4E9OtRib pic.twitter.com/aS05UX6cY2— wdsu (@wdsu) April 5, 2022
