WATCH: Spoof on neighbours arguing about everything leaves us in stitches

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Spoof on neighbours arguing about everything leaves us in stitches

Social media is talking after a video spoof on neighbours arguing has gone viral.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Surely this is not real? Someone sent this my way… I’m way too invested in this polite-esque confrontation 😩😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/yAMlorkDRu — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) April 5, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: