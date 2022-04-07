Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs





The Angel Network has launched its annual campaign to provide winter care packs to ensure homeless people living outdoors have some form of comfort and warmth during the winter season.

Containing a sleeping bag, pillow, blanket and warm meal usually in the form of soup packets, the care pack is designed to be compact, while giving warmth to the person who needs it.

With just only R360, people can assist recipients for the winter season.

Bongani Bingwa chats to The Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman to give more insight on the campaign.

The comfort pack for winter while it is a handout, is vital for the homeless people to feel that they are not invisible. Glynne Wolman, Founder - The Angel Network

