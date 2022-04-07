Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs
The Angel Network has launched its annual campaign to provide winter care packs to ensure homeless people living outdoors have some form of comfort and warmth during the winter season.
Containing a sleeping bag, pillow, blanket and warm meal usually in the form of soup packets, the care pack is designed to be compact, while giving warmth to the person who needs it.
With just only R360, people can assist recipients for the winter season.
Bongani Bingwa chats to The Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman to give more insight on the campaign.
The comfort pack for winter while it is a handout, is vital for the homeless people to feel that they are not invisible.Glynne Wolman, Founder - The Angel Network
Listen below to the full interview:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/chaivit/chaivit1604/chaivit160400013/56756909-homeless.jpg
More from Local
African governments should work with businesses to combat illicit trade - Mohale
British American Tobacco South Africa general manager Johnny Moloto and Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale weigh in on the impact of the illicit cigarette trade to the SA economy.Read More
SAPS to continue operations in Diesploot after two days of violent protests
Residents vented their anger on the streets after a spate of murders, with seven people killed just this past weekend alone.Read More
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.Read More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Diepsloot residents vow to continue anti-crime protests overnight
Police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse a crowd that was blocking the N14 highway on Wednesday.Read More
I feel like TransUnion is putting the onus on me to verify my data - Consumer
John Perlman speaks to one of TransUnion's consumers about the data breach.Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together
Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking.Read More