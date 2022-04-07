Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA





The Automobile Association (AA) says it's fed up with the reckless conduct of the notorious blue light brigade that transports SA's politicians

The AA wants the high-speed VIP convoys reviewed urgently

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

The Automobile Association (AA) says the blue light brigade convoys transporting the country’s politicians should be urgently reviewed as they pose a road safety threat in South Africa.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the blue light brigades are a threat to other drivers.

He says anecdotal evidence shows that the drivers are aggressive to other road users, swerve dangerously in and out of traffic, and exceed applicable speed limits unnecessarily.

According to Beard, many of the VIP convoy drivers speed through traffic and disrespect other road users when there is no genuine emergency.

I think the issue comes in when you see these very long convoys involving many cars driving at incredibly high speeds very often recklessly on our roads, pushing people off the road, for no other reason than... that the people in the vehicles need to get to a specific place at a specific time Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

That, in our view, does absolutely not constitute an emergency at all. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Beard says both the drivers and the passengers - mostly Cabinet ministers - are to blame.

He says ministers need to be held accountable for their role in endorsing and defending what he describes as reckless behaviour.

The AA says it will communicate with the Ministers of Police and Transport to have a review of the blue light brigades instituted urgently.

We think there is a supreme lack of accountability... People who are driving like that need to be held accountable... It's not only the drivers, it's most certainly the people they are transporting as well. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

I've been a victim of the blue light brigade, I know several of my friends have been victims too... They been regressively pushed on the side of the road while driving at the speed limit and these convoys have come up behind them... flash their lights. In one or two instances... gun drawn and told to move over... very reckless behaviour and sometimes pushing people into the emergency yellow lane. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

These are motorists who are abiding by the law, going about their business, doing what they are supposed to do but are now aggressively, in many cases, told that they need to move off and done so when it's not safe for them to move over. It's a huge concern for the AA. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA