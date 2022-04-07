QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
Automobile Association (AA) believes the use of blue lights by government officials poses a threat to the safety of motorists.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Today at 15:20
JRA will no longer fix Joburg' s robots
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Funzi Ngobeni, MMC for Transport in Johannesburg
Today at 15:40
TALKER: Parental Pressure to have children
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] The pitfalls of buying in a new development and how to avoid them
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property,
Today at 16:10
No fee schools are not dealing with inequality
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Suriamurthee Maistry, Professor in the School of Education of the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Today at 16:20
China bans SA wool after Foot and Mouth outbreak
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Deon Saayman - MD at Mohair South Africa
Today at 16:50
SA audience RT ban is bad for media freedom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 17:10
Mogajane to leave Treasury in June
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 18:13
National Treasury's DG, Mogajane calls it quits after 23 year at the department
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
FlySafair suspends commercial aircraft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - RSA Retail Bonds and their benefits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue... 7 April 2022 12:53 PM
Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association. 7 April 2022 12:40 PM
Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs Bongani Bingwa chats to Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman to give more insight into the campaign. 7 April 2022 9:50 AM
View all Local
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge? In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramapho... 7 April 2022 9:35 AM
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistr... 7 April 2022 6:41 AM
View all Politics
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million' Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group. 6 April 2022 9:06 PM
View all Business
Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music Looking to learn, laugh, listen or just wanting a good time in the city this weekend? This is what's on offer in Joburg this weeke... 7 April 2022 11:42 AM
Durban City Guide: Warm up with games & treats this rainy weekend Try out some local coffee or treat yourself to a spa day, here are our suggestions on how to keep busy this rainy weekend. 7 April 2022 10:42 AM
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property' Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, e... 6 April 2022 8:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Spoof on neighbours arguing about everything leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: Trap set to deter people from stealing car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge? In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramapho... 7 April 2022 9:35 AM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders

7 April 2022 11:24 AM
by Qondile Khedama
Tags:
president ramaphosa
COVID-19
Marcel Fafchamps
Mark Schmitt

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative impact of the pandemic will continue to haunt us.

History has shown us that epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in the state. Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative impact of the pandemic will continue to haunt us. The COVID-19 impact could be bigger than it seems.

It is an indisputable fact that the pandemic was beginning to erode trust in the political leadership. As the US political commentator Mark Schmitt puts it: “Lack of trust in government can be a circular, self-reinforcing phenomenon: poor performance leads to deeper distrust, in turn leaving government in the hands of those with the least respect for it.”

The first government imbizo held in North West bears testimony to that. The event that took place after the relaxation of COVID-19 regulations was not only overdue, but a phenomenon people have been waiting and yearning for in the past two years. The turnout bares evidence that communities couldn’t wait to physically interact with those they elected to power. The almost universal enthusiasm with sometimes chaotic scenes displayed by participants gathered in a marquee planted in the middle of the capital city Mahikeng summed up what people longed for since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

Again, the mood as displayed by participants was notably showing that they couldn’t wait for their government to consult them. It could tell that the pandemic did not only alienate people with authorities but also presented severe communication challenges and not only in South Africa but throughout the world. Marcel Fafchamps, professor of economics and senior fellow at the Centre on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law at Stanford University, commented: “Here are some of the changes I anticipate. Please note that many of them were already in the background and could have occurred anyway, but I suspect less fast and less strongly. Civil liberties were severely curtailed during COVID-19. New tools and technologies were introduced to control people better, including phone apps that identify likely social interactions between people.

"These tools will be used by totalitarian regimes to control their population better, on the Chinese model. Furthermore, people working from home will be much harder to organize and much easier to target individually by repression. I therefore anticipate population control to become more efficient and effective, cutting down the productivity gap between autocratic regimes and democracies. As a result, democracy will be on the defensive, its spread will be reversed in many parts of the world, and democracies themselves will infringe more on civil liberties. We are entering a post-democratic era”.

The government’s deployment of different communications techniques such as digitisation of public participation process - now termed e-participation - occupied an important space in enhancing citizen engagement. In comparison to legacy engagement methods, digital engagement continued to offer significant advantages with regard to citizen reach. It saves costs, information is being received immediately and it increases communication symmetry. To realise these advantages, governments must not only create digital versions of existing participation tools, but also develop new participation channels, mechanisms, and metrics. On the flip side, this did not make it easy either for the state to meaningfully engage with communities, rather it in a way paralysed the public policy processes and the ultimate consequences would be a weakened government. Traditional ways of public participation (physical contact) remains a universal and a principle that is accepted by all spheres of government and mandatory in a participatory democracy as practised in South Africa. It is a fundamental cornerstone of our democracy and has benefits for politicians, public servants, and civil society.

According to a PLOS ONE research article, since the outbreak in the first quarter of 2020 most governments have been operated in an “emergency mode”. Academics, analysists and media send warning signs at the beginning of the pandemic about risks such as authoritarian power grabs, speeding up surveillance and other "temporary" measures that will eventually outlast the pandemic. Despite the fact that some political actors were indeed ready to exploit crises to change policies or institutions, effective and agile, coordinated, consultative and collaborative approaches among government and nongovernment actors have taken the spotlight. However, public participation in COVID-19 policymaking - using citizen advice in value-laden health policy decisions - has been notably absent. Even routine forms of obtaining public input requiring minimal effort from public officials were most of the time hardly deployed. In most countries there were no efforts of citizen involvement in COVID-19 policymaking. The article further demonstrates that countries such as Scotland, Belgium or Estonia - amongs others - had their fair share in involving citizens in policymaking in general and crisis policymaking in particular.

This point is further elevated by Orkun Saka, visiting fellow in the European Institute, who conducted extensive research on the impact of epidemics on young people’s confidence in those in power and produced thought-provoking results showing that public trust is vital if governments are to effectively lead. Once lost, that trust is hard to win back and cannot be disputed that pandemic opened a gap between authorities and electorates.

At the height of the pandemic different sectors of the community have expressed views through opinion articles, commentary and literature reviews on how the South African government boldly managed the pandemic despite setbacks such as allegations of corruption on PPEs; accolades continued to pour in. One is tempted to implore that the same vigour we have seen during this time be carried out with the same determination. It’s an undisputed fact that the pandemic has exposed long-standing structural weaknesses that have progressively worsened since the global financial crisis of 2008–09 and the World Bank in its reports chronologically details this dilemma.

According to the World Bank’s South Africa Economic Updates - South Africa’s weak recovery is putting pressure on the fiscus. For the first time ever, public debt is now at almost 80 percent of GDP and under the current trajectory debt levels will not stabilise before 2026. However, the current global recovery is helping South Africa, especially the strong rebound in China and the United States - two of its key trading partners. As other emerging markets are recovering faster, South Africa’s economy could have benefited more in 2021 if integration with the rest of the world was stronger.

Deloitte Center for Government Insights executive director William D Eggers says governments aren’t going to be returning to business as usual. “The window of opportunity is open right now, and leaders can make sure the recovery leads to a brighter future.”

The process of “a new normal” is forcing the state to capitalise in making needed changes including reviewing policies in order to provide public service differently and improve service delivery.

In order to inject life salient concepts such as public participation, post-COVID-19 feedback is an important means by which government should react to the plight of citizens. Accountability notes that the effectiveness of government towards its citizens is determined largely by the quality of the feedback mechanisms. In honouring and respecting the “voice of the electorates”, the government cannot delay to tangibly respond after having been presented by constrictions on the matters raised at the re-energised izimbizo to be attended in a meaningful way such as actual delivery of services rather than incomprehensible verbosity.

Qondile Khedama is a communications practitioner, social commentator and writer. He writes in his personal capacity.


This article first appeared on EWN : QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders




7 April 2022 11:24 AM
by Qondile Khedama
Tags:
president ramaphosa
COVID-19
Marcel Fafchamps
Mark Schmitt

More from Opinion

YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge?

7 April 2022 9:35 AM

In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramaphosa leadership as both the leader ANC needs and the leader of our country's aspirations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights

6 April 2022 9:53 PM

Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist

6 April 2022 7:30 PM

The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message

5 April 2022 8:47 PM

Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take small creative steps – unlock MASSIVE rewards over time

4 April 2022 7:40 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results" by Josh Linkner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Policy certainty in South Africa improves ever so slightly - NWU Business School

4 April 2022 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU Business School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Woolworths selling the ailing David Jones, bought in 2014 for R21.4 billion?

4 April 2022 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Debt counsellors NOT mandated to contact consumers on behalf of credit regulator

31 March 2022 8:46 PM

Debt review companies are using the National Credit Regulator as a calling card to ensnare you - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge?

7 April 2022 9:35 AM

In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramaphosa leadership as both the leader ANC needs and the leader of our country's aspirations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands

7 April 2022 6:41 AM

Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO

6 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up

5 April 2022 9:59 PM

It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'

5 April 2022 7:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'

5 April 2022 3:40 PM

Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution

5 April 2022 2:40 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA welcomes lifting of state of disaster, monitors health regulations closely

5 April 2022 1:11 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube who says the state of disaster meant that many businesses could not operate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thulas Nxesi appointed as acting Minister of Public Service and Administration

4 April 2022 4:01 PM

Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has been appointed acting Minister of Public Service and Administration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'

Business Lifestyle

Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June

Business Local

Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs

Local

EWN Highlights

Mystery surrounds the murder of seven-year-old Ladismith boy

7 April 2022 2:59 PM

'Tembisa 10' story pulled as finalist for global media award after backlash

7 April 2022 2:56 PM

Slap on the wrist for police commander who ignored torture allegations

7 April 2022 2:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA