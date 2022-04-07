Wish upon a falling star: 3 meteor showers to be visible in SA from mid-April

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
Automobile Association (AA) believes the use of blue lights by government officials poses a threat to the safety of motorists.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Today at 15:20
JRA will no longer fix Joburg' s robots
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Funzi Ngobeni, MMC for Transport in Johannesburg
Today at 15:40
TALKER: Parental Pressure to have children
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] The pitfalls of buying in a new development and how to avoid them
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property,
Today at 16:10
No fee schools are not dealing with inequality
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Suriamurthee Maistry, Professor in the School of Education of the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Today at 16:20
China bans SA wool after Foot and Mouth outbreak
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Deon Saayman - MD at Mohair South Africa
Today at 16:50
SA audience RT ban is bad for media freedom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 17:10
Mogajane to leave Treasury in June
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 18:13
National Treasury's DG, Mogajane calls it quits after 23 year at the department
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
FlySafair suspends commercial aircraft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - RSA Retail Bonds and their benefits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue... 7 April 2022 12:53 PM
Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association. 7 April 2022 12:40 PM
Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs Bongani Bingwa chats to Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman to give more insight into the campaign. 7 April 2022 9:50 AM
View all Local
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge? In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramapho... 7 April 2022 9:35 AM
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistr... 7 April 2022 6:41 AM
View all Politics
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million' Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group. 6 April 2022 9:06 PM
View all Business
Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music Looking to learn, laugh, listen or just wanting a good time in the city this weekend? This is what's on offer in Joburg this weeke... 7 April 2022 11:42 AM
Durban City Guide: Warm up with games & treats this rainy weekend Try out some local coffee or treat yourself to a spa day, here are our suggestions on how to keep busy this rainy weekend. 7 April 2022 10:42 AM
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property' Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, e... 6 April 2022 8:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Spoof on neighbours arguing about everything leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: Trap set to deter people from stealing car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge? In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramapho... 7 April 2022 9:35 AM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Wish upon a falling star: 3 meteor showers to be visible in SA from mid-April

7 April 2022 12:23 PM
by Keely Goodall

From 16 April to 12 May, three different meteor showers will be visible in the South African sky, namely the April Lyrids, pi Puppids and the Eta Aquariids.

JOHANNESBURG - Keep your eyes on the skies this month as meteor showers will be visible from mid-April to mid-May.

From 16 April to 12 May, three different meteor showers will be visible in the South African sky, namely the April Lyrids, pi Puppids and the Eta Aquariids.

From 16 April to 25 April, the April Lyrids will be visible in the southern hemisphere. The best time to view them will be from 2am to 5am on 22 April. For the best view look towards the Lyra constellation.

The next visible shower will be the pi Puppids, which are active from 15 to 28 April and will have the best visibility on 23 April between 7pm and 11pm when looking towards the Puppis constellation.

The last of the meteor showers will be the Eta Aquarids, which are active from 21 April to 12 May. The best viewing times for this shower will be between 3:30am and 5:30am and for the best chance of seeing a shooting star, look towards the Aquarius constellation.

Enjoy some star gazing this month and enjoy the beautiful African sky as you keep an eye out for these celestial events.


This article first appeared on 947 : Wish upon a falling star: 3 meteor showers to be visible in SA from mid-April




7 April 2022 12:23 PM
by Keely Goodall

Trending

Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'

Business Lifestyle

Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June

Business Local

Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs

Local

EWN Highlights

Mystery surrounds the murder of seven-year-old Ladismith boy

7 April 2022 2:59 PM

'Tembisa 10' story pulled as finalist for global media award after backlash

7 April 2022 2:56 PM

Slap on the wrist for police commander who ignored torture allegations

7 April 2022 2:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA