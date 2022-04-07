Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
JOHANNESBURG - The director-general of the national Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, will leave on 7 June when his contract expires.
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.
Godongwane praised Mogajane for his leadership at Treasury and for successfully navigating the department's unprecedented challenges.
Mogajane has served the government for 23 years, of which the last five years have been as the director-general of Treasury.
Godongwane said that Mogajane was a committed leader and thanked him for his tireless efforts.
The process to recruit a new director-general has already commenced and the minister said that he was confident that a worthy successor would be appointed.
This article first appeared on EWN : Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
More from Business
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity
Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.Read More
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up
It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.Read More
More from Local
Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs
Bongani Bingwa chats to Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman to give more insight into the campaign.Read More
African governments should work with businesses to combat illicit trade - Mohale
British American Tobacco South Africa general manager Johnny Moloto and Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale weigh in on the impact of the illicit cigarette trade to the SA economy.Read More
SAPS to continue operations in Diesploot after two days of violent protests
Residents vented their anger on the streets after a spate of murders, with seven people killed just this past weekend alone.Read More
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.Read More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Diepsloot residents vow to continue anti-crime protests overnight
Police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse a crowd that was blocking the N14 highway on Wednesday.Read More
I feel like TransUnion is putting the onus on me to verify my data - Consumer
John Perlman speaks to one of TransUnion's consumers about the data breach.Read More