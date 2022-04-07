Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
Automobile Association (AA) believes the use of blue lights by government officials poses a threat to the safety of motorists.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson
Today at 15:20
JRA will no longer fix Joburg' s robots
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Funzi Ngobeni, MMC for Transport in Johannesburg
Today at 15:40
TALKER: Parental Pressure to have children
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] The pitfalls of buying in a new development and how to avoid them
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rowan Alexander, Director of Alexander Swart Property,
Today at 16:10
No fee schools are not dealing with inequality
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Suriamurthee Maistry, Professor in the School of Education of the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Today at 16:20
China bans SA wool after Foot and Mouth outbreak
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Deon Saayman - MD at Mohair South Africa
Today at 16:50
SA audience RT ban is bad for media freedom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paula Slier
Today at 17:10
Mogajane to leave Treasury in June
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General at National Treasury
Today at 18:13
National Treasury's DG, Mogajane calls it quits after 23 year at the department
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
FlySafair suspends commercial aircraft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - RSA Retail Bonds and their benefits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue... 7 April 2022 12:53 PM
Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association. 7 April 2022 12:40 PM
Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs Bongani Bingwa chats to Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman to give more insight into the campaign. 7 April 2022 9:50 AM
View all Local
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge? In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramapho... 7 April 2022 9:35 AM
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistr... 7 April 2022 6:41 AM
View all Politics
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million' Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group. 6 April 2022 9:06 PM
View all Business
Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music Looking to learn, laugh, listen or just wanting a good time in the city this weekend? This is what's on offer in Joburg this weeke... 7 April 2022 11:42 AM
Durban City Guide: Warm up with games & treats this rainy weekend Try out some local coffee or treat yourself to a spa day, here are our suggestions on how to keep busy this rainy weekend. 7 April 2022 10:42 AM
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property' Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, e... 6 April 2022 8:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Spoof on neighbours arguing about everything leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: Trap set to deter people from stealing car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: Paula Patton roasting unseasoned chicken has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 April 2022 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all World
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change. 23 March 2022 4:51 PM
View all Africa
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge? In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramapho... 7 April 2022 9:35 AM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June

7 April 2022 12:53 PM
by Crystal Orderson
Tags:
National Treasury
dondo mogajane
Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The director-general of the national Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, will leave on 7 June when his contract expires.

In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.

Godongwane praised Mogajane for his leadership at Treasury and for successfully navigating the department's unprecedented challenges.

Mogajane has served the government for 23 years, of which the last five years have been as the director-general of Treasury.

Godongwane said that Mogajane was a committed leader and thanked him for his tireless efforts.

The process to recruit a new director-general has already commenced and the minister said that he was confident that a worthy successor would be appointed.


This article first appeared on EWN : Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June




7 April 2022 12:53 PM
by Crystal Orderson
Tags:
National Treasury
dondo mogajane
Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

More from Business

Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'

7 April 2022 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights

6 April 2022 9:53 PM

Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'

6 April 2022 9:06 PM

Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist

6 April 2022 7:30 PM

The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity

6 April 2022 7:15 PM

Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO

6 April 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up

5 April 2022 9:59 PM

It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message

5 April 2022 8:47 PM

Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA

7 April 2022 12:40 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs

7 April 2022 9:50 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman to give more insight into the campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African governments should work with businesses to combat illicit trade - Mohale

7 April 2022 8:25 AM

British American Tobacco South Africa general manager Johnny Moloto and Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale weigh in on the impact of the illicit cigarette trade to the SA economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS to continue operations in Diesploot after two days of violent protests

7 April 2022 6:45 AM

Residents vented their anger on the streets after a spate of murders, with seven people killed just this past weekend alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands

7 April 2022 6:41 AM

Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'

6 April 2022 9:06 PM

Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist

6 April 2022 7:30 PM

The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents vow to continue anti-crime protests overnight

6 April 2022 7:14 PM

Police fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades to disperse a crowd that was blocking the N14 highway on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I feel like TransUnion is putting the onus on me to verify my data - Consumer

6 April 2022 4:17 PM

John Perlman speaks to one of TransUnion's consumers about the data breach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'

6 April 2022 2:56 PM

Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'

Business Lifestyle

Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June

Business Local

Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs

Local

EWN Highlights

Mystery surrounds the murder of seven-year-old Ladismith boy

7 April 2022 2:59 PM

'Tembisa 10' story pulled as finalist for global media award after backlash

7 April 2022 2:56 PM

Slap on the wrist for police commander who ignored torture allegations

7 April 2022 2:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA