Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Consumers can expect two litres of sunflower oil to cost up to R120 within the next month, according to Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening supplies and is, crucially, interrupting the planting season, which should have begun last month.
Right now, millions of tonnes of sunflower oil earmarked for export are stuck in Ukraine.
Whatever happens now, says Botes, prices will remain high until at least September when European crops, if good, may ease supply constraints.
South Africa imports almost a third of the oils it consumes while Ukraine and Russia account for 60% of the world’s production.
“Before the war, there were already tight supplies,” says Botes.
“Prices have increased for retailers, but they have not pulled through to the shelves yet.
“Prices will move up from where they are today.”
Mandy Wiener interviewed Botes (scroll up to listen).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98203240_bottles-of-cooking-oil-on-light-background.html?vti=m9vjyfms2e1uql04z6-1-15
More from Business
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Expect cost of imported goods to keep rising as supply chain bottlenecks persist
The Money Show interviews Sebastiano Iorio, CEO of freight forwarding company Cargo Compass SA.Read More
Oil, an amazing and terrible commodity
Without it, we may have missed the second industrial revolution and killed all the whales.Read More
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.Read More
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition
RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised worldRead More
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up
It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music
Looking to learn, laugh, listen or just wanting a good time in the city this weekend? This is what's on offer in Joburg this weekend.Read More
Durban City Guide: Warm up with games & treats this rainy weekend
Try out some local coffee or treat yourself to a spa day, here are our suggestions on how to keep busy this rainy weekend.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'
Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'
Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.Read More
National Walking Day: Families encouraged to take walks together
Exercise specialist at Ignite Fitness Eduan James talks about the benefits of walking.Read More
WATCH: Coronation spoofs 80s Stuyvesant ads, but with serious investment message
Don't wait too long to invest and live your best life - Andy Rice discusses Coronation's campaign on The Money Show.Read More
Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'
Bruce Whitfield gets valuable investment advice from personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More