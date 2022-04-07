Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:50
Fed's interest rates hikes could trigger US recession which will affect the global economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 19:08
Campaigners want to clamp down corruption and defend South Africa's democracy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - RSA Retail Bonds and their benefits
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maya Fisher-French - Personal Finance Journalist at Maya on Money
My grandmother was a queen, she took care of the sane & insane - Vusi Mahlasela

7 April 2022 2:54 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Music
Hanging Out With Clement
Vusi Mahlasela

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathala, legendary musician Vusi Mahlasela speaks about his childhood and the music industry.

One of the country’s most revered singer-songwriter Vusi Mahlasela says growing up, he wanted to be a medical doctor or priest.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Mahlasela says he does the healing through his music

He was born Lady Selborne in Pretoria but later moved to Mamelodi where he still resides. He narrates his childhood memories and how he got into music.

My grandmother was the first shebeen queen in Mamelodi, she's the woman who championed the township economy. My grandmother was the queen, she took care of the sane and the insane.

Vusi Mahlasela, Singer and song-writer

At home, we listened to a lot of American Music and Jazz. America kept on shipping things.

Vusi Mahlasela, Singer and song-writer

Listen to the full interview below:




