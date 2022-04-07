My grandmother was a queen, she took care of the sane & insane - Vusi Mahlasela
One of the country’s most revered singer-songwriter Vusi Mahlasela says growing up, he wanted to be a medical doctor or priest.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out feature, Mahlasela says he does the healing through his music
He was born Lady Selborne in Pretoria but later moved to Mamelodi where he still resides. He narrates his childhood memories and how he got into music.
My grandmother was the first shebeen queen in Mamelodi, she's the woman who championed the township economy. My grandmother was the queen, she took care of the sane and the insane.Vusi Mahlasela, Singer and song-writer
At home, we listened to a lot of American Music and Jazz. America kept on shipping things.Vusi Mahlasela, Singer and song-writer
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
