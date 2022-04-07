Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500

7 April 2022 10:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Government bonds
Personal finance
investing
interest rate
Maya Fisher-French
rsa retail savings bonds
RSA retail bonds

Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.

Interest rates are going up everywhere as the world braces for a predicted recession.

When it comes to investment income, many people aren't aware that RSA Retail Savings Bonds offer one of the best interest rates available currently.

And they're considered one of the safest investments you can make.

Now National Treasury has also launched a new bond savings product which enables you to start saving with as little as R500.

RELATED: Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'

The RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up allows investors to then add to their savings with R100 at any time.

Until now, South Africans needed a minimum of R1 000 to open an account and would be required to open a new account if they wanted to make another deposit.

© olegdudko/123rf.com

The government bonds suit South Africans who want to invest for two, three or five years.

Currently the rate for a two-year fixed deposit is 8%, which goes up to 8.75% for three years.

Investors who are prepared to lock their money away for five years can earn up to 10%.

Bruce Whitfield chats to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money.

That's a pretty good rate for an investment of only R500!

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

Especially for smaller investors who are trying to get just that little bit of extra interest rate, it really is an attractive option.

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

You'll see it with any fixed deposit, if you go to a bank as well, the longer you're prepared to lock your money away for, the more reward you're going to get for it.

Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money

Listen to Fisher-French's take on RSA Retail Savings Bonds below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500




