You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500
Interest rates are going up everywhere as the world braces for a predicted recession.
When it comes to investment income, many people aren't aware that RSA Retail Savings Bonds offer one of the best interest rates available currently.
And they're considered one of the safest investments you can make.
Now National Treasury has also launched a new bond savings product which enables you to start saving with as little as R500.
The RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up allows investors to then add to their savings with R100 at any time.
Until now, South Africans needed a minimum of R1 000 to open an account and would be required to open a new account if they wanted to make another deposit.
The government bonds suit South Africans who want to invest for two, three or five years.
Currently the rate for a two-year fixed deposit is 8%, which goes up to 8.75% for three years.
Investors who are prepared to lock their money away for five years can earn up to 10%.
The RSA Retail Savings Top Up Bonds are being launched today. More information will be available from the RSA Retail Savings Bonds website: https://t.co/gpbpJUtxjU pic.twitter.com/q5jdE1sptI— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) April 1, 2022
Bruce Whitfield chats to Maya Fisher-French, personal finance journalist at Maya on Money.
That's a pretty good rate for an investment of only R500!Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
Especially for smaller investors who are trying to get just that little bit of extra interest rate, it really is an attractive option.Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
You'll see it with any fixed deposit, if you go to a bank as well, the longer you're prepared to lock your money away for, the more reward you're going to get for it.Maya Fisher-French, Personal Finance Journalist - Maya on Money
Listen to Fisher-French's take on RSA Retail Savings Bonds below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43207740_piggy-bank-currency-savings-.html?term=piggy%2Bbank&vti=nts1yy3jouttac8b7n-3-63
