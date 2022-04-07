Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 7 April 2022 7:41 PM
Buying property from a developer? Here is one important question to ask Director at Alexander Swart Property Rowan Alexander gives some tips on what to look out for when buying property. 7 April 2022 5:21 PM
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue... 7 April 2022 12:53 PM
View all Local
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the The Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
View all Politics
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Business
Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music Looking to learn, laugh, listen or just wanting a good time in the city this weekend? This is what's on offer in Joburg this weeke... 7 April 2022 11:42 AM
Durban City Guide: Warm up with games & treats this rainy weekend Try out some local coffee or treat yourself to a spa day, here are our suggestions on how to keep busy this rainy weekend. 7 April 2022 10:42 AM
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million' Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group. 6 April 2022 9:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: SA lead day 4 with 75 against Bangladesh South Africa will start day four against Bangladesh with an overall lead of 75 at Kingsmead in Durban. 3 April 2022 10:02 AM
View all Sport
My grandmother was a queen, she took care of the sane & insane - Vusi Mahlasela In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathala, legendary musician Vusi Mahlasela speaks about his childhood and the music... 7 April 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Spoof on neighbours arguing about everything leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: Trap set to deter people from stealing car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 April 2022 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference. 24 March 2022 1:22 PM
View all World
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
View all Africa
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge? In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramapho... 7 April 2022 9:35 AM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread

7 April 2022 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
Egypt
Ukraine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bread price
Russian invasion of Ukraine
wheat imports
Jaco Maritz
How we made it in Africa
wheat shortage

Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.

There's concern around the world about the impact of the conflict in Eastern Europe on global food supplies and prices.

Russia and Ukraine are both large agricultural exporters, particularly of grains like wheat.

Egypt is a potential casualty of the conflict - the country is the largest importer of wheat in the world.

© efesenko84/123rf.com

According to Middle East Eye, Egypt now requires local wheat producers to sell part of their crop to the government.

If growers don't meet quotas they face the threat of imprisonment, says the report.

70 million rely on state-subsidised bread

impact of invasion on food supplies both of these countries large agricultural exporters

RELATED: 'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, editor-in-chief of online business publication How we made it in Africa.

Maritz says the bulk of Egypt's wheat imports come from Russia and Ukraine.

Wheat accounts for up to 40% of calories consumed by the average Egyptian.

Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

Egypt could be impacted both in terms of supply... and by an impact in prices as the wheat that they _are _able to source will be much more expensive.

Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

The government is running this programme where they subsidise the bread for millions of poor people... and price increases will also impact this programme.

Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief - How we made it in Africa

Egypt apparently has sufficient wheat in storage to five months of consumption he says, but beyond that the outlook is less clear.

Listen to Maritz's update on Africa business news stories:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread




7 April 2022 8:07 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
Egypt
Ukraine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Bread price
Russian invasion of Ukraine
wheat imports
Jaco Maritz
How we made it in Africa
wheat shortage

More from Business

You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500

7 April 2022 10:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'

7 April 2022 9:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the The Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue'

7 April 2022 7:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'

7 April 2022 7:01 PM

Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three external candidates Dondo Mogajane says can be his successors

7 April 2022 6:58 PM

Treasury's Director-General Dondo Mogajane says there is a pool of people that can succeed him come June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'

7 April 2022 1:24 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June

7 April 2022 12:53 PM

In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights

6 April 2022 9:53 PM

Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'

6 April 2022 9:06 PM

Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'When I first went pro I bought a fast car- now I don't buy cars, only property'

6 April 2022 8:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to South African cyclist Nic Dlamini about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA among top 20 African countries with highest debt-to-GDP ratios - Statista

22 March 2022 9:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Victor Kgomoeswana, author of 'Africa Bounces Back', about South Africa's debt-to-GDP rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests

16 March 2022 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence

16 March 2022 7:58 AM

Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem?

14 March 2022 5:02 PM

After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine

9 March 2022 9:41 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer

1 March 2022 8:14 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding

22 February 2022 9:05 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition

6 April 2022 11:01 AM

RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream?

29 March 2022 9:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No, SA's stance on Russia-Ukraine conflict isn't affecting investment: Ramaphosa

24 March 2022 1:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Clement Manyathela at the SA investment conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dubai Expo shows we can make this world a great place to live, also in SA'

23 March 2022 8:26 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington returns from the Expo excited about possibilities, also for power generation in SA - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Securing a better future for generations to come - turning ESG into opportunity

23 March 2022 4:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield and a panel of RMB experts unpack how money can be a catalyst for change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort'

16 March 2022 7:45 AM

Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents

14 March 2022 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele

10 March 2022 3:00 PM

Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating and will be felt across the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

8 March 2022 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad'

7 March 2022 4:20 PM

Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Three external candidates Dondo Mogajane says can be his successors

Business Local

Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs

Local

Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DA unsurprised by departure of Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane

7 April 2022 8:43 PM

Here's some of the war crimes Russia has been accused of since invading Ukraine

7 April 2022 8:21 PM

Three external candidates Dondo Mogajane says can be his successors

7 April 2022 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA