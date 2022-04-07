'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'
Director General Donda Mogajane has chosen to leave National Treasury when his contract expires in early June.
Mogajane has served at Treasury for 23 years, five of those as DG.
Making the announcement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said Mogajane would be pursuing new opportunities outside of the public sector.
Media statement on National Treasury Director-General's contract. Mr Dondo Mogajane @MogajaneD will leave the department in June. #TreasuryDG pic.twitter.com/0sCYxCKApG— National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) April 7, 2022
Godongwana praised the outgoing Treasury DG for his leadership and said the process to recruit a "worthy successor" had already started.
He has been a dedicated and committed leader who has guided the department in delivering on its mandate of ensuring fiscal sustainability and he is leaving at a time when public finances are recovering from the Covid-19 induced shock.Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance
Bruce Whitfield shares some other tributes to Mogajane on The Money Show.
He has served our country and our government for 23 years. These are the people who stood firm and held the line at high personal risk against the state capture elements, and protected the National Treasury against capture during the Zuma era. For that South Africa owes him much.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
... during the Zuma era... attempts to effectively engineer inappropriate fiscal actions by the National Treasury to promote state capture... Dondo Mogajane and then-minister Pravin Gordhan were a formidable combination effectively defending the line...Colin Coleman, Former Goldman Sachs MD for Sub-Saharan Africa
My blood actually runs a bit cold listening to the tributes to Dondo Mogajane - we tend to forget quite easily and quite quickly the role that people like Mogajane had to play at the National Treasury to hold the madness of state capture at bay.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Whitfield also interviews Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank.
Keep in mind, never mind that he is exiting as we find ourselves moving back to stable outlook across the ratings agencies, but he also had to take us through a pandemic and very quick fiscal stimulus necessary and being kicked out of the WGBI [FTSE World Government Bond Index]...Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
These are really big events that I would argue other DGs haven't had to deal with.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
Schoeman says the legacy Mogajane leaves includes stronger public finances, stronger deputy directors general in important areas and a stronger relationship with the Reserve Bank.
She emphasizes how important it is that Mogajane was also able to contain the Public Sector Wage Bill.
I don't think anyone is really worried about succession and how Treasury is going to run itself.Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank
Listen to Schoeman's analysis, with the voice note tributes to Mogajane in the second audio clip that follows:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'
Source : YouTube screengrab
