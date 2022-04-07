'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'





The Defend our Democracy campaign which launched on Thursday (7 April) "is like a United Democratic Front (UDF) for the modern era" writes Ferial Haffajee in an article for Daily Maverick.

"The UDF was born from civic struggles, the churches, trade unions and the then limited enlightened business sector. This campaign has been in a beta phase and is now launched to the broader public."

The convenors of the Defend our Democracy campaign include struggle stalwarts Reverend Frank Chikane and Cheryl Carolus.

Thursday's launch of the campaign leads up to a conference in June (date to be announced).

Bruce Whitfield discusses the campaign with Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Duvenage explains how "the consortium of many civil society organisations" started about a year ago.

It really was the start of trying to awaken the realisation that when Jacob Zuma was defying the Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission, that this was not acceptable, and we saw all the reactions... Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

That's when Defend Our Democracy was born and it's an ongoing campaign. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

The June Conference will spell out what has to change in the country says Duvenage, based on the input that is gathered in the coming months.

That's where we pull together... the strategic initiatives that have to be put in place across the board so that government starts to listen, because we simply cannot have this great Constitution and... every day there are procurement irregularities, people are enriching themselves... with money stolen from us. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

[We want] civil society, citizens to become more active, businesses to become more active, labour... everybody, and force government to not continue with 'government as usual'. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

We need extraordinary change otherwise we are going to slide into this abyss of a failed state. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:

