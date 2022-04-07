'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'
The Defend our Democracy campaign which launched on Thursday (7 April) "is like a United Democratic Front (UDF) for the modern era" writes Ferial Haffajee in an article for Daily Maverick.
"The UDF was born from civic struggles, the churches, trade unions and the then limited enlightened business sector. This campaign has been in a beta phase and is now launched to the broader public."
The convenors of the Defend our Democracy campaign include struggle stalwarts Reverend Frank Chikane and Cheryl Carolus.
He asks what is needed? Active citizenry, changes to make democratic institutions more durable, ethical public servants, changes to our current political system, peoples power in a democracy pic.twitter.com/BtBsGnXZpq— Defend Our Democracy (@ForDemocracySa) April 7, 2022
Thursday's launch of the campaign leads up to a conference in June (date to be announced).
Today's launch of the Defend our Democracy Campaign's national discussion document on democratic renewal and change. Taking place now. https://t.co/juBpRhMaoP pic.twitter.com/6MyQTRnLVC— Defend Our Democracy (@ForDemocracySa) April 7, 2022
Bruce Whitfield discusses the campaign with Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
Duvenage explains how "the consortium of many civil society organisations" started about a year ago.
It really was the start of trying to awaken the realisation that when Jacob Zuma was defying the Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo Commission, that this was not acceptable, and we saw all the reactions...Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
That's when Defend Our Democracy was born and it's an ongoing campaign.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
The June Conference will spell out what has to change in the country says Duvenage, based on the input that is gathered in the coming months.
That's where we pull together... the strategic initiatives that have to be put in place across the board so that government starts to listen, because we simply cannot have this great Constitution and... every day there are procurement irregularities, people are enriching themselves... with money stolen from us.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
[We want] civil society, citizens to become more active, businesses to become more active, labour... everybody, and force government to not continue with 'government as usual'.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
We need extraordinary change otherwise we are going to slide into this abyss of a failed state.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ForDemocracySA/photos/a.106636018168376/108570671308244/
More from Business
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.Read More
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread
Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'.Read More
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.Read More
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'
Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money ShowRead More
Three external candidates Dondo Mogajane says can be his successors
Treasury's Director-General Dondo Mogajane says there is a pool of people that can succeed him come June.Read More
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.Read More
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights
Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money ShowRead More
SA art forgeries: 'Fake works can fetch anything from R100,000 to R1 million'
Forgeries are compromising the integrity of our art market - Bruce Whitfield interviews Salome le Roux from the ART Group.Read More
More from Politics
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'
Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money ShowRead More
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders
Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative impact of the pandemic will continue to haunt us.Read More
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge?
In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramaphosa leadership as both the leader ANC needs and the leader of our country's aspirations.Read More
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.Read More
Sibanye can afford higher wage demands but acceding would be irresponsible- CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Neal Froneman (Sibanye-Stillwater CEO) as strike action at its gold mines enters one month.Read More
The world order is changing - South Africa has to make a plan to keep up
It's not just about deciding whether to support Russia or Ukraine - Bruce Whitfield interviews RiskRecon's Dr Kingsley Makhubela.Read More
'Poor road maintenance threatens food security, farmers fixing roads themselves'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chief Economist Kulani Siweya about Agri SA's survey on how road conditions are impacting farmers.Read More
Cosatu slams proposed 3% wage hike for public servants: 'They don’t deserve it'
Africa Melane interviews Bheki Ntshalintshali, Cosatu general secretary about the Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers' proposed salary hike.Read More
Murder-accused Msibi steps aside as ANC faces 'defiance' of its resolution
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to political analyst Ralph Mathekga and Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More