Buying property from a developer? Here is one important question to ask
Buying a news house or apartment can be exciting and terrifying at the same.
The excitement may sometimes cause one to forget the right questions to ask developers or agents.
Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Director at Alexander Swart Property Rowan Alexander says the one question one must always ask is the commitment of the developers to the project.
One thing to remember is that not all developments, not all developers and not all properties are equal.Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property
Try and find reputable roleplayers and try and find out the history as you would any other purchase. Read online reviews, try and drive past projects of these developers, and look at the legacies they left behind and the neatness they left behind.Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127590809_aerial-view-of-beautiful-home-village-and-town-settlement.html?term=residential%2Bproperty&vti=nrypwratwr6a6jcoy6-1-3
More from Local
Three external candidates Dondo Mogajane says can be his successors
Treasury's Director-General Dondo Mogajane says there is a pool of people that can succeed him come June.Read More
Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu
Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu.Read More
My grandmother was a queen, she took care of the sane & insane - Vusi Mahlasela
In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathala, legendary musician Vusi Mahlasela speaks about his childhood and the music industry.Read More
Treasury DG Mogajane to leave dept when contract ends in June
In a statement, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwane said that Dondo Mogajane had decided not to extend his contract and would pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector.Read More
Blue light brigades threaten road safety in SA and ministers must account - AA
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Layton Beard, the spokesperson for the Automobile Association.Read More
Help Angel Network continues mission to help the homeless with winter care packs
Bongani Bingwa chats to Angel Network founder Glynne Wolman to give more insight into the campaign.Read More
African governments should work with businesses to combat illicit trade - Mohale
British American Tobacco South Africa general manager Johnny Moloto and Business Unity South Africa president Bonang Mohale weigh in on the impact of the illicit cigarette trade to the SA economy.Read More
SAPS to continue operations in Diesploot after two days of violent protests
Residents vented their anger on the streets after a spate of murders, with seven people killed just this past weekend alone.Read More
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands
Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistribution of land.Read More