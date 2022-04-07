Buying property from a developer? Here is one important question to ask





Buying a news house or apartment can be exciting and terrifying at the same.

The excitement may sometimes cause one to forget the right questions to ask developers or agents.

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana, Director at Alexander Swart Property Rowan Alexander says the one question one must always ask is the commitment of the developers to the project.

One thing to remember is that not all developments, not all developers and not all properties are equal. Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property

Try and find reputable roleplayers and try and find out the history as you would any other purchase. Read online reviews, try and drive past projects of these developers, and look at the legacies they left behind and the neatness they left behind. Rowan Alexander, Director - Alexander Swart Property

Listen to the full interview below: