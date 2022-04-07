Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane has confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu.
Mtshweni-Tsipane said one suspect was found in possession of Mahlangu's gun.
The 87-year-old world renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month.
She was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm.
Mtshweni-Tsipane made the announcement a short while ago while visiting Mahlangu's home.
This article first appeared on EWN : Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu
