Three external candidates Dondo Mogajane says can be his successors

7 April 2022 6:58 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
National Treasury
dondo mogajane

Treasury's Director-General Dondo Mogajane says there is a pool of people that can succeed him come June.

Director-General at Treasury Dondo Mogajane says he has served the country, which is why he has decided to resign.

Most people have been asking who will replace the man who has served the country for over two decades?

Speaking to Wasanga Mehana on Thursday, Mogojane says his successor can come from outside of Treasury.

Sometimes you don't only look at the National Treasury, but there are people who also left it who are in South Africa, who if they are asked and approachedm can come and serve.

Dondo Mogajane, Director-General - Treasury

But also if you look within, there are two deputy director generals who are nearing retirement age. There are chief directors who may be considered.

Dondo Mogajane, Director-General - Treasury

Here are three people Mogojane says are capable of taking over from him:

  • Deputy director of the Reserve Bank, Fundi Tshazibana.
  • Adjunct Professor at the University of the Witwatersrand and former DDG of Budget at National Treasury, Michael Sachs.
  • Former DDG economic policy, Monale Ratsoma.

These are people I know, I have worked with. All of them are available but there could be other South Africans available.

Dondo Mogajane, Director-General - Treasury

Listen to the full interview below:




