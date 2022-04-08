



MPUMALANGA - The two suspects arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu will appear in court on Friday.

On Thursday, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane announced the arrests following a tip-off and said that one suspect was found in possession of Mahlangu's gun.

The 87-year-old world-renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month.

She was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that the two men arrested were among seven others who were taken in for questioning and later released.

This article first appeared on EWN : Suspects arrested for Esther Mahlangu robbery & assault due in court