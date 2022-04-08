Justice initiative goes to court to force COVID-19 MAC decisions to be public





Health Justice Initiative senior researcher Dr Marlise Richter says her organisation has been trying since the beginning of last year to have confirmation that all Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) memorandums to the minister are published on the website.

As this hasn't worked, the Health Justice Initiative has approached the North Gauteng High Court to force the government to make public all advice from the coronavirus MAC.

RELATED: 750 days later, SA no longer under national state of disaster

Bongani Bingwa chats to senior researcher Dr Marlise Richter to give more insight on the matter.

The responses that we have had from the department have either not dealt with the questions we have asked fully or have been ignored. Dr Marlise Richter, Senior researcher - Health Justice Initiative

In that instance, the only avenue open to us is to follow legal process. Dr Marlise Richter, Senior researcher - Health Justice Initiative

Listen below to the full conversation: