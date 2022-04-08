Gauteng residents urged to keep warm as cold, rainy weekend expected
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents should brace themselves for a rainy and cold weekend.
The South African Weather Service is warning that temperatures will drop significantly from Friday.
Cloudy and widespread showers and thundershowers are also on the cards for the province for the next three days.
Forecaster Wayne Venter said: “We are looking at temperatures dropping much significantly to the low teens. Johannesburg is only expected to reach a maximum of 12 °C and Pretoria a maximum of 14 °C/15 °C.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng residents urged to keep warm as cold, rainy weekend expected
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
