Anti-foreign operations such as Dudula are serious threat to rule of law - ISS





The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) justice and violence prevention programme researcher Godfrey Mulaudzi says the growing anti-foreign sentiment is a worrying thing to observe.

This follows the murder of Mbodazwe Elvis Nyathi in a mob attack on Wednesday in Diepsloot.

There have been a growing anti-immigrant sentiment in parts of South Africa with the emergence of vigilante groups such as Operation Dudula who targeted alleged criminals and undocumented foreign nationals.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Mulaudzi, who says the violence was there in the past and it is continuing.

The view of political parties should be strengthening the law and these operations like Dudula are a serious threat to the rule of law. Godfrey Mulaudzi, Justice and violence prevention programme researcher - Institute for Security Studies

