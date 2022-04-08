WATCH: Guest answering phone during live TV interview leaves us in stitches





Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Guest answering phone during live TV interview leaves us in stitches

Social media was left in stitches after a guest during a live TV interview left to go answer his phone.

Watch the video below:

My guest went AWOL on me.. a test of the ad-lib 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/fGA1QviV4x — Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) April 7, 2022

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: