Cele to hold talks with Diepsloot community about tackling crime in the area
JOHANNESBURG - A high level police delegation, which includes Minister Bheki Cele, is expected to visit the Diepsloot community on Friday to listen to their concerns and work out how to address crime in the area.
More than 50 illegal migrants have been arrested in the last few days, half of whom were arrested on Thursday night.
It’s been a week of violence, a Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyathi, was killed in a mob attack earlier this week. Police are still looking for the criminals responsible for the crime.
The police's Athlenda Mathe said: “They will engage with residents, they will meet with community leaders and community structures to provide feedback on the interventions that have been made in the area to ensure that we uphold and enforce the law.”
Source : Eyewitness News/Masechaba Sefularo
