It is not dompas, you need to be identified should anything happen - Zizi Kodwa





Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security Zizi Kodwa says South Africa must revisit its migration laws.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Kodwa says internationally wherever you travel it is important to carry your identification.

You have to carry your identity even here in South Africa, not because it's a dompas that you must go around and show police and so on. Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security

If anything happens to you, you've got to be identified that is why the issue of people carrying identity documents has nothing to do with the illegal, undocumented people, it is important as a South African to carry your identity. Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security

Kodwa says it is important to have a frank conversation with other countries about the living standards that are pushing people to migrate.

We need to uproot and deal decisively with issues of corruption at our borderline. Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security

Crime is crime irrespective of nationality. Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security

