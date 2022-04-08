One of the suspects in Esther Mahlangu assault, robbery case granted bail





JOHANNESBURG - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the robbery and attack of well-known Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu has been granted bail of R3,000.

The 87-year-old world-renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month in Mpumalanga.

The suspect was handcuffed along with an alleged accomplice on Thursday after police in that province received a tip-off.

