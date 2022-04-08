One of the suspects in Esther Mahlangu assault, robbery case granted bail

Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Latest Local
Asylum system in SA is broken and is failing migrants - Amnesty International Mandy Wiener chats to Amnesty International South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed on the recent xenophobic attacks. 8 April 2022 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
It is not dompas, you need to be identified should anything happen - Zizi Kodwa Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security Zizi Kodwa says the issue of corruption at the borders needs to b... 8 April 2022 11:57 AM
View all Local
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
EFF gives tycoon Johann Rupert 14 days to respond to its land demands Party supporters descended on Rupert's Stellenbosch-based business demanding he commits to measures that will speed up the redistr... 7 April 2022 6:41 AM
View all Politics
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 7 April 2022 7:41 PM
Three external candidates Dondo Mogajane says can be his successors Treasury's Director-General Dondo Mogajane says there is a pool of people that can succeed him come June. 7 April 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle' Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa. 7 April 2022 1:24 PM
Joburg City Guide: Liven up the weekend with bubbly, bikes and music Looking to learn, laugh, listen or just wanting a good time in the city this weekend? This is what's on offer in Joburg this weeke... 7 April 2022 11:42 AM
Durban City Guide: Warm up with games & treats this rainy weekend Try out some local coffee or treat yourself to a spa day, here are our suggestions on how to keep busy this rainy weekend. 7 April 2022 10:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out fo... 4 April 2022 11:20 AM
Proteas hunting victory over Bangladesh on final day of first Test Bangladesh are chasing 274 for a historic win over their hosts but are facing an uphill battle after ending day four on 11/3. 4 April 2022 9:16 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Naughty kid scribbling on dad's white car with lipstick goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2022 8:55 AM
WATCH: Guest answering phone during live TV interview leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 April 2022 8:55 AM
My grandmother was a queen, she took care of the sane & insane - Vusi Mahlasela In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathala, legendary musician Vusi Mahlasela speaks about his childhood and the music... 7 April 2022 2:54 PM
View all Entertainment
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
View all World
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
View all Africa
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Epidemics can lead to a long-term loss of confidence in leaders Although President Cyril Ramaphosa has lifted South Africa’s state of disaster – with some rules still in effect - the negative im... 7 April 2022 11:24 AM
YONELA DIKO: Ramaphosa's ANC: Are the good guys finally in charge? In a space of five years, the NEC, legislature caucuses, provinces and regions have been transformed into believers of the Ramapho... 7 April 2022 9:35 AM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
View all Opinion
One of the suspects in Esther Mahlangu assault, robbery case granted bail

8 April 2022 11:18 AM
by Mbhele Buhle
The 87-year-old world-renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the robbery and attack of well-known Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu has been granted bail of R3,000.

The 87-year-old world-renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month in Mpumalanga.

The suspect was handcuffed along with an alleged accomplice on Thursday after police in that province received a tip-off.


This article first appeared on EWN : One of the suspects in Esther Mahlangu assault, robbery case granted bail




More from Local

Asylum system in SA is broken and is failing migrants - Amnesty International

8 April 2022 1:04 PM

Mandy Wiener chats to Amnesty International South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed on the recent xenophobic attacks.

[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off?

8 April 2022 12:01 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe.

It is not dompas, you need to be identified should anything happen - Zizi Kodwa

8 April 2022 11:57 AM

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security Zizi Kodwa says the issue of corruption at the borders needs to be addressed.

Cele to hold talks with Diepsloot community about tackling crime in the area

8 April 2022 9:31 AM

More than 50 illegal migrants have been arrested in the last few days, half of whom were arrested on Thursday night.

Anti-foreign operations such as Dudula are serious threat to rule of law - ISS

8 April 2022 8:17 AM

Institute for Security Studies justice and violence prevention program researcher Godfrey Mulaudzi says the growing anti foreign sentiment is a worrying.

Justice initiative goes to court to force COVID-19 MAC decisions to be public

8 April 2022 8:13 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Health Justice Initiative senior researcher Dr Marlise Richter on the court bid.

Gauteng residents urged to keep warm as cold, rainy weekend expected

8 April 2022 7:52 AM

The South African Weather Service is warning that temperatures will drop significantly from Friday.

Suspects arrested for Esther Mahlangu robbery & assault due in court

8 April 2022 6:16 AM

The two suspects arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of Dr Esther Mahlangu will appear in court on Friday.

You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500

7 April 2022 10:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.

FlySafair grounds plane to identify faulty component: 'It was barely an issue'

7 April 2022 7:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets the details from Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

EWN Highlights

World food prices hit record high over Ukraine war: FAO

8 April 2022 12:48 PM

35 killed in train station strike as civilians flee east Ukraine

8 April 2022 12:45 PM

Security guard shot dead near Durban mall

8 April 2022 11:47 AM

