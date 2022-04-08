Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report





Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo says she has unfairly taken the fall for the riots in July 2021

Dlodlo told Business Day that she was disappointed in Ramaphosa's leadership following the unrest

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee says Dlodlo resigned from her Cabinet job in October last year but it was only publicised this week

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo believes that she is being unfairly blamed for last year's July riots.

In an exclusive interview with Business Day, Dlodlo says she felt she was "scapegoated" by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

During a Cabinet reshuffle in August last year, Ramaphosa scrapped the State Security department and placed political responsibility for the State Security Agency (SSA) in the Presidency.

Dlodlo was then moved to head up the Public Service and Administration ministry.

Two months later, Dlodlo quit.

However, Ramaphosa only confirmed her resignation on Monday - six months on.

President @CyrilRamaphosa appoints @deptoflabour Minister, Thulas Nxesi, as Acting Minister of Public Service and Administration. This follows Minister Ayanda Dlodlo's appointment as an Executive Director on the board of the World Bank in Washington, US.

Dlodlo has been appointed as an executive director on the board of the World Bank in Washington and Thulas Nxesi has been appointed to temporarily fill the vacancy.

Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee says Dlodlo "was deeply hurt" by her removal from the State Security portfolio.

Ayanda Dlodlo handed in her resignation in October last year. I fully understand though why the president waited until this week to announce her resignation. Obviously, once her resignation was announced a vacancy in Cabinet would become official and the clock would start ticking towards the next Cabinet reshuffle. Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor - Business Day

Dlodlo, though, was deeply hurt by being moved as state security minister after the July unrest while people such as Police Minister Bheki Cele suffered little or no confidence. Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor - Business Day

She explained to me that there had been a breakdown in the relationship between herself and the president. She felt that she had provided intelligence reports to the security cluster as well as the Presidency in the build-up to the Jul riots and they simply did not like the intelligence so she's being used as a scapegoat. Hajra Omarjee, Political Editor - Business Day

