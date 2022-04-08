Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pay us for our time: Why being paid in experience doesn't put food on the table

8 April 2022 3:37 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Journalists
thembekile mrototo
The Clement Manyathela Show
work experience
Shahan Ramkissoon

Often times "I'll pay you in experience" can last for years where artists give their lives to their crafts whilst having to work numerous other “side” jobs just to maintain themselves and their art.

“I’ll pay you in experience” is something that seems to be echoed throughout various industries – particularly in the media and entertainment landscape.

How many times do creative types have to offer their services for little to no compensation despite the service they are offering accounting for countless hours of strenuous labour?

This kind of sentiment can last for years where artists give their lives to their crafts whilst having to work numerous other “side” jobs just to maintain themselves and their art.

Not even journalism is spared from this.

Like it or not, journalism is its own type of art form often consisting of all three major mediums: written, visual and audio.

But does experience actually count for anything significant? And is it worth it to rent out your soul for free?

According to Shahan Ramkissoon, who spoke on 702’s Clement Manyethela Show alongside fellow broadcast journalist Thembekile Mrototo, says that even though he made very literal monetary value for his efforts in the earlier stages of his career, traveling to different countries exposed him to things he otherwise might not have had had he turned the opportunity down

This, however, still begs the question of how much is experience really valued at in the industry?

Working in the US and London basically showed me how other countries handle journalism - and it's pretty different to how we do it... I kind of stuck to what I learnt [there] and I'm using it today in my journalism.

Shahan Ramkisoon, eNCA News Anchor

Here, the value of their experience lied in its practical exposure to the medium and lessons learnt, rather than a means to directly open doors.

Both Ramkissoon and Mrototo share similar stories of when they got their big break.

Though by that time they had acquired that 'experience,' it was someone taking a leap of faith on them that really got their feet through the proverbial doors.

The thing is, there should always be room for conversations because, like I was saying, none of us know everything all the time. And if we are able to have that conversation constructively, then we achieve a lot more.

Thembekile Mrototo, Newsroom Afrika and 947 News Anchor

Ultimately, it’s passion, drive and ambition that are the most invaluable and if you’re dedicated enough, you could change the world.

And fans too.

I was telling my family: "look at Shahan, he's so handsome! Look at Thembekile!" I love those guys, I don't wanna lie! I honour them, they're doing a great job.

Caller

Listen for more from Mrototo and Ramkissoon on their experience working and thriving as young and gifted broadcast journalists here:


This article first appeared on 947 : Pay us for our time: Why being paid in experience doesn't put food on the table




