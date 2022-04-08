Motsoaledi, Cele present Operation Restore to Diepsloot residents
JOHANNESBURG - After four hours of being locked in a meeting with community members, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi have presented a plan called Operation Restore in Diepsloot.
The ministers visited the area amid tensions over crime there.
Five South Africans were killed at the weekend and the community insists the murders were carried out by migrants.
On Wednesday, a Zimbabwean national was killed in a mob attack.
Among the interventions under Operation Restore is the deployment of 25 home affairs officials for three months.
"I said there were four people who were picked up, four people that died between October and December. Unfortunately, people that died here were South Africans and all those picked up were foreigners, I want to end there."
Cele said there had been a spate of crimes linked to foreign nationals recently.
He has also criticised what he calls the over-emphasis on Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi’s murder.
"I'm very worried, five people were killed here before Elvis, all human beings,. So, I'm really worried."
However, Cele insists their policing will not be targeted at foreign nationals in Diepsloot but all those linked to the crime.
Sixteen police vans have also been sent to the area.
This article first appeared on EWN : Motsoaledi, Cele present Operation Restore to Diepsloot residents
