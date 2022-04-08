



DURBAN - Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, sister to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, has passed away.

Her brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday confirmed the news of her death, saying she passed away at a Newcastle hospital.

The princess is one of those who opposed the soon to be coronated King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's appointment as king of the Zulu nation.

She was recently seen attending the king's traditional wedding in Newcastle last week.

Prince Mbonisi said: “I can confirm [that she passed away]. I can’t confirm that this is the reason [cause of death] she passed on.”

This article first appeared on EWN : King Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu passes away