King Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu passes away
DURBAN - Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu, sister to the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, has passed away.
Her brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday confirmed the news of her death, saying she passed away at a Newcastle hospital.
The princess is one of those who opposed the soon to be coronated King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's appointment as king of the Zulu nation.
She was recently seen attending the king's traditional wedding in Newcastle last week.
Prince Mbonisi said: “I can confirm [that she passed away]. I can’t confirm that this is the reason [cause of death] she passed on.”
This article first appeared on EWN : King Zwelithini’s sister Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu passes away
More from Local
Gauteng emergency services on high alert ahead of rainy weekend
On Thursday night, the province had its first single-digit overnight temperatures of the year.Read More
Motsoaledi, Cele present Operation Restore to Diepsloot residents
Among the interventions under Operation Restore is the deployment of 25 home affairs officials for three months.Read More
Asylum system in SA is broken and is failing migrants - Amnesty International
Mandy Wiener chats to Amnesty International South Africa executive director Shenilla Mohamed on the recent xenophobic attacks.Read More
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off?
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe.Read More
It is not dompas, you need to be identified should anything happen - Zizi Kodwa
Deputy Minister in the Presidency Responsible for State Security Zizi Kodwa says the issue of corruption at the borders needs to be addressed.Read More
One of the suspects in Esther Mahlangu assault, robbery case granted bail
The 87-year-old world-renowned Ndebele artist was attacked in her Siyabuswa home last month in Mpumalanga.Read More
Cele to hold talks with Diepsloot community about tackling crime in the area
More than 50 illegal migrants have been arrested in the last few days, half of whom were arrested on Thursday night.Read More
Anti-foreign operations such as Dudula are serious threat to rule of law - ISS
Institute for Security Studies justice and violence prevention program researcher Godfrey Mulaudzi says the growing anti foreign sentiment is a worrying.Read More
Justice initiative goes to court to force COVID-19 MAC decisions to be public
Bongani Bingwa chats to Health Justice Initiative senior researcher Dr Marlise Richter on the court bid.Read More