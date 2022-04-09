Specialist says diagnosing IBS is a process of elimination





Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says diagnosing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a process of elimination.

While there's no definitive answer on how people develop IBS, there are a few things that make you prone to the disorder.

One of the top being a woman and people younger than 40.

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) has designated April as IBS Awareness Month.

This is one condition that we normally call a diagnosis of exclusion meaning when you go to doctors they will first run tests that are looking at other known conditions before they get to say this is IBS. There isn't any pathology test that can be done. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

The experts are working very hard but at this point, no known cause has been found but there are a number of theories out there on what causes IBS. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

We are still struggling to find proper treatment because what works for one patient may not work for the other patients. It may take some time for you and your doctor to find what works. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below: