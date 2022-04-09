



JOHANNESBURG - The National Consumer Commission has urged people who've bought certain Dark and Lovely Precise Diamond Straight and Shine Relaxer 125ml tubs to immediately stop using the product.

The hair product has been recalled after the manufacturer Loreal South Africa informed the commission of an isolated incident in the production that led to an imbalance of the active raw material, affecting one batch.

Using the Dark and Lovely relaxer may lead to hair breakage and increased scalp irritation.

This article first appeared on EWN : Dark and Lovely recalls 125ml Precise Diamond Straight and Shine Relaxer