Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT

Runners at the Two Oceans Marathon's finish line. Picture: @2OceansMarathon/Twitter

The permit approval for this year’s Two Oceans Marathon is still up in the air according to the City of Cape Town.

In a statement issued on Friday, the City says the permitting process for the annual race event has not yet been finalised due to unresolved concerns raised by churches and other organisations.

The Two Oceans Marathon is taking place on Easter Sunday, which will affect congregants attending services on the holy weekend.

The City says it's engaging with the organisers of the Two Oceans to urgently resolve the concerns raised by churches and other religious groups.

The municipality says its long-established permitting process requires event organisers to thoroughly consult with affected parties.

The City says it stressed the importance of consultations with churches and other affected groups who are part of the race route since November last year.

"The City of Cape Town recognises the importance of religious institutions in our society and respects the Constitutional rights of Christians honouring their faith by attending church service on Easter", it says.

Organisers also have to provide affected parties with mitigation measures. City of Cape Town

According to the City, the marathon organisers have committed to consulting with the affected parties over the coming days in order to resolve the matter.

It says further developments will be communicated as they happen.

