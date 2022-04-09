Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT
- The City says the permitting process for the Two Oceans Marathon has not yet been finalised
- It says the event organisers need to urgently resolve the concerns raised by various religious institutions
- Two Oceans Marathon is planned for Easter Sunday, affecting congregants attending services on the holy weekend
The permit approval for this year’s Two Oceans Marathon is still up in the air according to the City of Cape Town.
In a statement issued on Friday, the City says the permitting process for the annual race event has not yet been finalised due to unresolved concerns raised by churches and other organisations.
The permit approval for the hosting of this year’s Two Oceans Marathon, scheduled for the Easter Weekend has not yet been granted.City of Cape Town
The Two Oceans Marathon is taking place on Easter Sunday, which will affect congregants attending services on the holy weekend.
The City says it's engaging with the organisers of the Two Oceans to urgently resolve the concerns raised by churches and other religious groups.
The municipality says its long-established permitting process requires event organisers to thoroughly consult with affected parties.
The City says it stressed the importance of consultations with churches and other affected groups who are part of the race route since November last year.
"The City of Cape Town recognises the importance of religious institutions in our society and respects the Constitutional rights of Christians honouring their faith by attending church service on Easter", it says.
Organisers also have to provide affected parties with mitigation measures.City of Cape Town
With regards to this year’s Two Oceans Marathon, the City has on numerous occasions, since November 2021, emphasised to the Marathon organisers the importance of consultations with churches and other affected groups who are part of the race route.City of Cape Town
According to the City, the marathon organisers have committed to consulting with the affected parties over the coming days in order to resolve the matter.
It says further developments will be communicated as they happen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Two Oceans event permit still pending due to concerns raised by churches - CoCT
Source : Twitter.
More from Local
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.Read More
We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more generating capacity is needed to avoid load shedding.Read More
SA's landfills nearing 'Day Zero', warns waste management industry
'Early Breakfast' host, Africa Melane, chats to Leon Grobbelaar from the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More
KZN govt calls in SANDF to assist with flooding rescue efforts
Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.Read More
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
Haunting the dead: Tombstones vandalised, stripped of metals for a quick buck
Eyewitness News went undercover to expose how opportunists and drug addicts have been vandalising graves to make a quick buck.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week
The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.Read More