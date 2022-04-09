Why Easter egg hunts are good for children





Easter weekend is around the corner and most children are looking forward to a good Easter egg hunt.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, creative parenting expert Nikki Bush says one of the things that excites the children is the idea of a treasure hunt.

Bush says you can hide the eggs in the garden, if you don't have one, hiding the eggs in the house or car will work.

What kids love about the treasure hunt is the surprise factor and the anticipation and also the fact that they have their parent's 100% attention because who goes and plants the eggs and the treasure? It's the parents. Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert

Kids thrive on excitement. They love collecting and they love rewards. The other aspect that we must bear in mind is the delayed gratification, that they don't get everything at once. They go hunt and have to wait. Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert

Bush says research has shown that children who do well in delayed gratification adjust better in life.

