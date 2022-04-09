Why Easter egg hunts are good for children
Easter weekend is around the corner and most children are looking forward to a good Easter egg hunt.
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, creative parenting expert Nikki Bush says one of the things that excites the children is the idea of a treasure hunt.
Bush says you can hide the eggs in the garden, if you don't have one, hiding the eggs in the house or car will work.
What kids love about the treasure hunt is the surprise factor and the anticipation and also the fact that they have their parent's 100% attention because who goes and plants the eggs and the treasure? It's the parents.Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert
Kids thrive on excitement. They love collecting and they love rewards. The other aspect that we must bear in mind is the delayed gratification, that they don't get everything at once. They go hunt and have to wait.Nikki Bush, creative parenting expert
Bush says research has shown that children who do well in delayed gratification adjust better in life.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127853839_cute-smiling-kids-peeking-out-from-behind-the-tree-in-the-park-group-of-children-enjoying-playing-hi.html?vti=oejhe9qv23tbw58q4n-1-2
More from Local
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.Read More
We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more generating capacity is needed to avoid load shedding.Read More
SA's landfills nearing 'Day Zero', warns waste management industry
'Early Breakfast' host, Africa Melane, chats to Leon Grobbelaar from the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More
KZN govt calls in SANDF to assist with flooding rescue efforts
Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.Read More
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
Haunting the dead: Tombstones vandalised, stripped of metals for a quick buck
Eyewitness News went undercover to expose how opportunists and drug addicts have been vandalising graves to make a quick buck.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week
The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.Read More
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Judaism, Christianity and Islam share religious times this year
Pesach, Ramadan and Easter all fall on the same month in 2022.Read More
The Titanic: Creative masterpiece or real-life event?
On the 110th anniversary of the most famous shipwreck in the world, it is time to dive into the shivery ocean of James Cameron's masterpiece and decipher once for all what is fact and what is fiction. Get your planks, just in case this is a sinker.Read More
Our motives are hidden, even to ourselves – and they are NOT pure
Bronwyn Williams reviews “The Elephant in the Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life” by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson.Read More
Strauss & Co offers first-ever fine wine NFT auction in Africa
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roland Peens, a Senior Wine Specialist at Strauss & Co.Read More
Some of the most expensive cars ever sold in South Africa… coming soon!
Gushwell Brooks interviews motoring expert Warren Tucker.Read More
Kagiso Modupe: Humble yourself in the industry so you can learn
South African actor and producer Kagiso Modupe talks about his upside of failure including his growth in the entertainment industry.Read More
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500
Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up.Read More
Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'
Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.Read More