After heavy blows and hugs, NaakMusiQ wins #CelebCity boxing match
Actor and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo emerged victorious in the boxing match against rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo.
Thousands of fans sat glued to their screen as the two exchanged blows on Saturday in the #CelebCity boxing match in Sun City.
The duo put on an exciting show and the legendary TKZee sealed the night by performing the hit singles from back in the day.
Thank you Cassper Nyovest and Naak Musiq for the real entertainment 😍🇿🇦#CassperVsNaakMusiq Big Zulu Angå Pearl Thusi Naaq Tkzee Mufasa pic.twitter.com/40RM3oK0m1— Mpumi Seroe (@EuniceSeroe) April 9, 2022
On behalf of all South Africas...we would like to thank you Naaq Musiq for winning the game....hey we are tired of Cassper Nyovest...we are enough shame....— RationQ (@Ration_Q) April 10, 2022
Congratulations Naak Musiq #CassperVsNaakMusiq#NaakHimOut pic.twitter.com/d68YXT0Hap
I’m a known hater of @casspernyovest but tonight, I’m a new fan. Thank you for the entertaining fight guys, thanks for helping expose the real pro boxers but I’m not sure how the judges had the fight for Naaq. I had it a clear draw. Once again, well done Cass&Naaq— Mr IRS (@vuyisa100) April 9, 2022
