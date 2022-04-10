A wrinkle in time: Turns out none of those expensive skin creams will stop lines





Does the skin need various cleaning routines to glow and creams to enhance it?

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, Dr Robert Weiss, a healthcare practitioner specialising as a dermatology, says the cleansing routines of the skin are determined by cultural aspects and not necessary by health aspects.

Weiss says if you over wash or use too many cleansers your skin will dry out.

Generally, your skin is remarkable and doesn't require a lot of maintenance, in fact very little. It isn't life-threatening if you don't wash too often. Dr Robert Weiss, Healthcare practitioner, specialising as a Dermatologist

You can't get rid of wrinkles with a cream, it's a multibillion-rand industry but if you think about it logically, if there was anything you can apply to your skin and stop wrinkles, nobody would have wrinkles, nobody wants lines. Dr Robert Weiss, Healthcare practitioner specialising as a Dermatologist

Anything you get over the counter is not likely to have much sustainable benefits. Dr Robert Weiss, Healthcare practitioner specialising as a Dermatologist

Listen to the full interview below: