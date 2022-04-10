Scientists worried after microplastics discovered in human lungs
Scientists have been left to worry after the discovery of microplastics in human lungs.
The microplastics were found when samples were analysed.
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, Head of Education at the Sustainable Seas Trust Dr Deborah Robertson-Andersson says microplastics can be ingested through breathing, drinking and eating.
The average human being consumes about 50,000 pieces of microplastic particles per year either through water, breathing or food.Dr Deborah Robertson-Andersson, The Sustainable Seas Trust
If you are breathing in, drinking or eating microplastics with a toxin like BPA, they are giving your body a toxin and that why scientists are getting worried because this is now a mechanism for toxin transfer and we don't know what the impact of that will be.Dr Deborah Robertson-Andersson, The Sustainable Seas Trust
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Wikicommons
