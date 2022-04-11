We don't know how regional results will fare at ANC conference - Tshidi Madia
Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia says only 29 votes separated corruption-accused Zandile Gumede from eThekwini council speaker Thabani Nyawose from the chairperson position.
The results of the elective conference saw Gumede emerging victorious at the eThekwini regional conference over the weekend.
Gumede is facing corruption charges over the multi-million rand Durban solid waste management tender.
Zoe Chabalala was elected regional treasurer and is also facing corruption charges.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Madia adds that during a conversation with the SABC, Gumede said that the step-aside rule is destroying the party and she is a leader who is unable to work because of the resolution.
What we saw in Mpumalanga was a clean sweep and what we saw in eThekwini was also a clean sweep. The party in Mpumalanga elected murder-accused Mandla Msibi as its provincial treasurer. But we don't know how these results will fare at the elective conference in December.Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
