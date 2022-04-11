Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) has now elected not one but two corruption-accused leaders who’ve stepped aside, with Zandile Gumede returning to her role as eThekwini regional chair.
She beat her competition, Thabani Nyawose by 29 votes.
Alongside Zoe Chabalala, Gumede is facing corruption charges over the multi-million rand Durban solid waste management tender.
Chabalala was elected regional treasurer.
Just last week, the party in Mpumalanga elected murder-accused Mandla Msibi as its provincial treasurer.
Only three of the newly-elected regional leadership ascended to the stage.
Two others watched their names being called from home.
Gumede, who told the SABC that she kept the ANC alive in the region, has also complained that the 2017 step aside resolution was destroying the governing party.
Her supporters, who are still celebrating her victory, are now hoping to use it as a launchpad for a campaign to get her elected as an official in the province.
Meanwhile, the party’s Pule Mabe said that the ANC at national level would deal with the impact of this move on its step aside resolution.
"So to draw the region into guidelines that are presided over by national, it's a bit unfair," Mabe said.
The ANC’s top officials and its national working committee are likely to put this burning issue on their agendas on Monday.
WATCH: Zandile Gumede voted in as ANC's eThekwini regional chairperson
This article first appeared on EWN : Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC
More from Politics
Zikalala wants ANC top brass to reprimand Mkhize for undermining KZN leadership
In a sit-down interview with Eyewitness News on Monday, Zikhalala has complained that Mkhize has been undermining the current leadership of the province by meeting and addressing certain caucuses in KZN as they held their regional conferences.Read More
ANC NWC recommends disbanding of party's women's league
Eyewitness News understands that the dysfunctional state in some provincial structures also came under sharp focus during the ANC NWC's meeting on Monday.Read More
Another epic Stalingrad move by Jacob Zuma?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Outa wants answers from Mbalula over 'vague' story on Prasa ghost workers
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto.Read More
We don't know how regional results will fare at ANC conference - Tshidi Madia
Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia reflects on the eThekwini Regional Conference.Read More
Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case
The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday.Read More
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report
Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in her resignation last October.Read More
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday.Read More
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk'
Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money ShowRead More
More from Local
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explained that that wet weather in some parts of the country was making it even more difficult for Eskom.Read More
We will try to minimise load shedding during winter - Eskom
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says more generating capacity is needed to avoid load shedding.Read More
SA's landfills nearing 'Day Zero', warns waste management industry
'Early Breakfast' host, Africa Melane, chats to Leon Grobbelaar from the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).Read More
Check your load shedding schedule here
702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed.Read More
KZN govt calls in SANDF to assist with flooding rescue efforts
Buildings have collapsed, roads have been swept away, houses are buried beneath mudslides and emergency services have spent the night rescuing and evacuating people from their homes.Read More
Haunting the dead: Tombstones vandalised, stripped of metals for a quick buck
Eyewitness News went undercover to expose how opportunists and drug addicts have been vandalising graves to make a quick buck.Read More
Eskom suspends power cuts, warns constrained supply to persist through the week
The country was hit with the rolling blackouts on Monday night, with Eskom saying that it took the measure to protect the national grid. It said that a unit tripped at the Medupi power plant, reducing generation capacity significantly.Read More