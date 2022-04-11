



DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) has now elected not one but two corruption-accused leaders who’ve stepped aside, with Zandile Gumede returning to her role as eThekwini regional chair.

She beat her competition, Thabani Nyawose by 29 votes.

Alongside Zoe Chabalala, Gumede is facing corruption charges over the multi-million rand Durban solid waste management tender.

Chabalala was elected regional treasurer.

Just last week, the party in Mpumalanga elected murder-accused Mandla Msibi as its provincial treasurer.

Only three of the newly-elected regional leadership ascended to the stage.

Two others watched their names being called from home.

Gumede, who told the SABC that she kept the ANC alive in the region, has also complained that the 2017 step aside resolution was destroying the governing party.

Her supporters, who are still celebrating her victory, are now hoping to use it as a launchpad for a campaign to get her elected as an official in the province.

Meanwhile, the party’s Pule Mabe said that the ANC at national level would deal with the impact of this move on its step aside resolution.

"So to draw the region into guidelines that are presided over by national, it's a bit unfair," Mabe said.

The ANC’s top officials and its national working committee are likely to put this burning issue on their agendas on Monday.

WATCH: Zandile Gumede voted in as ANC's eThekwini regional chairperson

This article first appeared on EWN : Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as regional chair of eThekwini ANC