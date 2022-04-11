Outa wants answers from Mbalula over 'vague' story on Prasa ghost workers
- Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says there's something fishy about the story of 3,000 “ghost workers” allegedly uncovered at Prasa
- Duvenage says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula needs to provide more detail about the so-called "grand scam”
- He's called on Mbalula to present evidence to Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says something doesn't add up about the alleged ghost workers uncovered at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).
Last month, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula revealed that 3,000 ghost workers were receiving full salaries from Prasa.
Mbalula described it as a “grand scam” within a massive network of corruption at the state-owned entity.
However, Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage suspects that Mbalula may not have his facts straight.
I'm getting a sense that this might not be true... and this might be giving the new board some relevance but it might not necessarily be the case. What we're saying is that maybe the minister has got this wrong, maybe he has been misled.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
After speaking to people closely linked to the rail agency, Duvenage believes the minister may have been misled about the extent of the situation.
Outa has called on Mbalula to present evidence to Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) backing up his "vague" claims.
"For the minister to say this, he needs to provide evidence", Duvenage tells CapeTalk.
We think that there is something wrong with the statement and we need to get more evidence. The minister needs to provide more evidence to Scopa.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
Prasa is a mess don't get me wrong... these types of problems exist, the administration in SOEs is diabolical, to say the least, sometimes but when you start to unpack 3,000 ghosts workers and suddenly this becomes an issue, you need to get more detail.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
The story is too glib, it's too vague and there's not enough detail for us to say this is an issue. If it is, then it needs to be investigated and a lot more detail must be given to scopa and the public. If it isn't, we need to know why.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Outa wants answers from Mbalula over 'vague' story on Prasa ghost workers
