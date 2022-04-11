Could spate of fires in upmarket Joburg mean there is an arsonist on the loose?
There has been a spate of fires in upmarket Johannesburg homes, questions have been asked on whether it is a lone arsonist or a gang looking to cover their tracks.
Fire Ops South Africa CEO Dewet Engelbrecht says he has responding to quiet a few of these fires in Johannesburg.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Engelbrecht adds that his company's aim is to make sure that these fires are extinguished.
We don't get involved with whether the fire was caused by arson or it was caused by an electric fault.Dewet Engelbrecht, CEO - Fire Ops South Africa
eblockwatch founder Andre Snyman says after a fire in Illovo he picked up that there was a trend as he has gone to 13 different houses that have been burnt.
Each one of those homes that I have been to the people have said that it could have been an arsonist involved.Andre Snyman, Founder - eblockwatch
